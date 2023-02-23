Mansfield on science & the humanities
Political science
Here’s a lecture by the greatest political scientist in America, the ancient Prof. Harvey Mansfield. He talks about the limits of a political science which does not take seriously anything about the great, as opposed to the average, & which does not pay attention to the names by which we understand ourselves, our communities, & everything else in our li…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.