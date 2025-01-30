This past weekend I made a trip to Austin for the Texas March for Life, commemorating lives lost since Roe v. Wade was handed down on January 22, 1973. There has been some very good news for the Pro-Life movement recently.

First, I was very happy to see that the state of California has basically given a total vindication to David Daleiden, after hounding him with court cases for years. I knew David and participated in his Live Action pro life group at Claremont when I was in grad school out there- I have the utmost respect and pride in his work against Planned Parenthood for the selling body parts of human beings.



Second- along with David, many other Pro life activists have been released from jail and pardoned by President Trump. A common denominator in both David’s case and those prosecutions was Kamala Harris. She had been attorney general of California before joining Biden as VP. For my sins I read part of her book Smart on Crime last year, which had an interesting section on how even her grandmother from India was pro-abortion (while I was reading it I discovered much of that book as actually plagiarized! So I did not assign it to my Presidency class after all).

Third- the defeat of Kamala was a repudiation of abortion as a winning issue for democrats in elections. That is a reversal after electoral losses in November 2022 by many pro-life Congressional candidates. Kamala and other Democrats thought they could run almost solely on the abortion issue, thinking it would help them win- but they were wrong. Although I was disappointed by Trump’s soft pedaling of the issue in the Republican party platform, he has been more supportive of the pro-life side post election. Trump signed a memo re-reinstating the “Mexico City Policy,” banning US dollars for abortion in foreign aid. President Trump recorded a video, and Vice President Vance made a live appearance, at this year’s March for Life in DC.



And fourth- of course- the best recent news has to be the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe and reinstatement of abortion restrictions in several states by the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, June 24, 2022.



When the March for life rolls around every January since 2022, I always ask: since Roe is now overturned, why don’t we move the March for Life to June 24 to celebrate the victory in Dobbs?



I’ve thought about it alot, and have come to realize there would possibly be the following advantages and disadvantage to such a change:

Advantage: the Pro-life movement for a couple elections was having trouble finding its feet to take the next steps after Dobbs. Focusing on this new date might help encourage forward thinking- especially by winning elections and passing more bans on abortion in more states.

Disadvantage: Shifting the date and attention to Dobbs might also lead to more calls to overturn it by the opposition (however, they don’t seem to have Marches for death- there only tend to be counter-protesters of the March for Life).

Advantage: shifting attention away from the 1973 decision makes sense because it deserves to be forgotten. The “penumbra” argument of Roe v Wade was utter BS (as was the “undue burden” distinction in Casey) and every Constitutional law professor who is honest knows it. The court needs to get on to the real arguments about the right to life.

Disadvantage: shifting away from commemorating Roe might be perceived as forgetting the 63 million lives lost to abortion between 1973-2022 (but lives have been lost to abortion before 1973 and after 2022).

Advantage: it’s always incredibly COLD in Washington DC in January.

Disadvantage: DC is also a swamp and could be hot on June 22.

Advantage: Summer is a time when school kids are out of school; maybe even more could come to the March for Life.

One last Disadvantage: so many school kids and others have been going to the March for life for decades, and that it could be a mistake to mess with a tradition which is one of our best, our most joy filled in American political life.

One last Advantage: the American political tradition celebrates the END of slavery in America (specifically Texas) on Juneteenth, not the beginning of slavery in the 1620s. Abortion is comparable to slavery: it has been horrible, what should be celebrated most is the END of this institution.

So, when it’s all added up- I think I lean toward moving the March for Life to June 24 to commemorate Dobbs. But- I’m not dogmatic about it.





