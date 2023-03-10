For a brief period at the beginning of the 21st c., it looked as though there might yet be room for men in cinema. Russell Crowe was the most celebrated of the actors who fostered that hope, yet his most impressive achievement was a commercial disaster: Master & Commander: The Far Side Of The World. This was back in 2003, before movies had been reduced …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.