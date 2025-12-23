Here’s the link to my part of the show.

I’ve been talking to people in America & Europe about Charlie Kirk since September 10. I’m not sure that we’re doing as we ought to remember him. I like much better the people who think of him as a martyr than the people who shrug their shoulders. I’ve been doing a bit of talking & now going on the radio to talk about him. I feel I should do more—we have some plans at Hillsdale, but that’s for next spring!

What do you think those of us on the right—Republicans, conservatives, or anyone else who felt gratitude for Charlie’s work & his sacrifice—should do to commemorate him, to keep doing the work, to eventually bring it to fruition?