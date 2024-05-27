Father Anchises cried:

“Is war thy gift, O new and alien land?

Horses make war; of war these creatures bode.

Yet oft before the chariot of peace

their swift hoofs go, & on their necks they bear

th' obedient yoke & rein. Therefore a hope

of peace is also ours.

—Virgil, Aeneid, Bk III

Aeneas fleeing burning Troy, bearing his father Anchises bearing the household …