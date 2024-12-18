The Alliance for Defending Freedom has won Jack Philips’s Masterpiece Cakeshop case. You can listen to Philips himself breathe a sigh a relief, in his talk to Megyn Kelly the other day. Philips has been dragged into court after court, before civil rights commissions, all the way to SCOTUS in 2018 & after that it started all over again in 2021. It ends, at least this round, in 2024. I hope he’s got it in him to continue in his chosen way of life; he testifies to his faith in a way most of us can’t claim to have done.

I wrote about Philips & our identity problem when it become national news in 2018.

Justice Kennedy, writing for the majority in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, decided both that the plaintiff, Jack Philips, could not be compelled to bake a cake for a gay wedding & that the defendant, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, could compel him to bake that cake were the Commission to stop publicly likening Philips’ invocation of his Christian faith to Nazism & racism. This contradiction helps explain the unusual 7-2 vote in favor of plaintiff. Anyone following such cases concerning First Amendment rights, especially regarding religion, would have expected a 5-4 vote & not clearly in favor of the plaintiff, either. But two of the justices in the majority, Justices Breyer & Kagan, seem, like Kennedy, willing to accept the compulsion of Christians against their conscience as long as it is done with face neutrality to religion, which seems to ask only for a change regarding public statements. So there will be a next case, & it will probably be a much more troubling one. The Court’s opinion countenances both the “philosophical & religious objections” of the plaintiff, which come down to First Amendment rights, & the “civil rights” of the gay person or couple who might take offense at someone refusing to bake a cake or provide another service. Justice Kennedy acknowledges the conflict between these rights, but does nothing to resolve it.

Read the whole piece—our problem with making sense of the first amendment & applying it has gotten much worse since 2018, of course, but much of it was predictable…

I also wrote about the case for Law & Liberty, showing the consequences of self-expression, identity formation, & the increasingly crazy politics of that time—that was 2018. I think things have basically advanced in this worrisome direction in the last six years. But

America’s Philosopher-King, Justice Kennedy, has ruled in Masterpiece Cakeshop & set the stage for the next big constitutional conflict over the meaning of the First Amendment & the character of free speech in America. For today, the Court gave relief to Jack Philips, owner of the Cakeshop, & berated the Colorado Civil Rights Commission for its openly anti-religious rhetoric. But the status quo ante is shaky & the hope is dubious that there’s no big legal-political crisis headed our way. Before showing what’s wrong with the decision of the Court & what it portends, it’s very important first to understand the role of rhetoric in our lives now. Justice Kennedy thinks rhetoric is a matter of formality. He’s not against laws punishing Christians for their Christian rhetoric, but the rhetoric of such laws must be that of neutrality. This, of course, cannot pacify the partisans who are already lining up on either side of this & every other conflict over the First Amendment. The contrary view of rhetoric is that, paradoxically, all formalities are substantive. This is common sense: Once we’re faced with disagreement, we tend to perform our self-expression as an act of war, & thus to discern a principle of justice in the name of which we oppose those who oppose us. This is how we got to the Supreme Court in the first place.

Of course, Philips has been the victim not just of gay identity, but more recently of trans identity. So has America. The crisis is nowhere near over, not least because indeed the trans identity was constitutionalized in Bostock! The good news, & there’s a lesson in there, is that something about America—think of Megyn Kelly or ADF as representatives of America—helped Philips. Who knows what’s going to help America…