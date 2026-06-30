Basically, in the 1890s Congress started delegating its powers to new kinds of agencies beyond the old Cabinet Departments and white house staff- specifically, Independent Regulatory Commissions (the Federal Reserve Board, FRB is one).

In Meyers v. US (1926) the court confirmed the President could remove a lower level member of a Cabinet Department (the Post office). The suggestion was that the President could also remove members of Executive Agencies and IRC’s (though it was unclear).

Then in Humphrey’s Executor (1935) a member of an Executive Agency (the Federal Trade Commission, FTC) was fired by the President, and the Court denied the President had that power due to the way the delegation was written. The suggesion was that the President could not remove members of IRC’s and some statutorily-protected members of Executive agencies (though it was unclear).

Now in Trump v Barbara (2026) the Court has overturned Humphrey’s Executor (1935) and insists the President can remove any member of an executive agency such as the FTC, even if Congress attempts to insulate them by statute.

But also now, in Trump v Cook (2026) the Court again carves out IRC’s such as the FRB as beyond the President’s removal power (whether the carve out applies to all IRC’s is actually unclear!).

So we’re basically where we were before this case in terms of the delegation/removal question, although it is clearer- at least some IRC’s are the ones outside the President’s removal power.

This begs a question still unanswered by the Court: why are IRC’s constitutional?ion still unanswered by the Court: why are IRC’s constitutional?