It’s always a question: what should a former President do before he shuffles off this mortal coil? Some have secluded themselves in private life, such as George W Bush; he is remembered fondly by some supporters post Presidency for his paintings of Veterans of the Iraq War.

Others such as the recently deceased Jimmy Carter just can’t help themselves- and try to get back in politics. Biden will probably take the latter course for as long as he can. He had not spoken publicly (except for a comment in January that he would have won if Kamala had not butted in) until today. He gave a little speech praising the reforms of the Social Security Administration which were done during his Presidency. There were some cuts at Trump for lack of sympathy for the poor- and a few lies about the Social Security program being cut. Very typical Biden.



What was most surprising to me though, is how little coverage Biden has been able to curry. Even before the speech, CNN was publishing articles slamming him (the headline was “Feeling out a bizarre post-presidency, Biden reemerges on the public stage”). I would have thought that the left would try anything to stop the DOGE onslaught of Trump’s Presidency. But apparently Biden is so toxic they don’t want to be associated anymore.



I tried to listen to Biden’s speech on the radio here in Houston- I turned the entire FM dial and could not hear it on any station. Then I flipped it to AM- and could find it on only one station. The AM station played a few minutes of Biden, then cut out before he finished his "hellos" to the Social Security worker audience. What an amazing- and sad- start to a post-Presidency.





