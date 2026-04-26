I’ll soon be doing a podcast on the great American novel with my friend Zena Hitz (whose 2020 bestseller Lost In Thought you should read!), so take this as your opportunity to read Melville this spring, summer, & possibly fall season, too.

Melville was America’s first great novelist. There are things to be said for earlier writers like Washington Irving (but he was not a novelist), James Fenimore Cooper (surely, more popular), or Melville’s friend Nathaniel Hawthorne (sadly neglected). But the standard for a great American novelist was set by Mark Twain with Huckleberry Finn (1884). Melville can measure up to that; few can. This puts another thought in mind, how much American literature was connected to traveling. Twain & Melville are the most famous; but Cooper’s Leatherstocking Tales (1823-1841) & sea adventures like The Pilot (1824) & The Red Rover (1827), before that, too, or Edgar Allan Poe’s The Narrative Of Arthur Gordon Pym Of Nantucket (1837), or Richard Henry Dana’s Two Years Before The Mast (1840), which, incidentally, introduced California into American letters. Of course, this continued in the 20th c, with writers like Hemingway & Kerouac, as well as who knows how many others… The American writer depends on the restlessness of American man for his support & his freedom.

Now, if you’re looking to study Melville’s thought, there’s help for that, too! My friend Will Morrisey wrote a study of the novel called Melville’s Ship of State (2019) which I recommend. Maybe I’ll interview Will about it. You could get a taste for his thoughts from this short essay he published in City Journal.

Or you could read Lawrence Thompson’s Melville’s Quarrel With God (1952).

By the way, you should watch the old Moby Dick film made by John Huston 70 years back. He’s got Gregory Peck playing Ahab & Orson Welles, the pastor.