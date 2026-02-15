PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CJ Wolfe's avatar
CJ Wolfe
6h

Bonus:

https://x.com/JimHansonDC/status/2022461397389783091

Reply
Share
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
4h

Agreed, CJ -- & yes, it's good to see Gladden have the opportunity to give people a piece of his mind.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Titus Techera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture