Last year’s Munich Security conference featured a strong speech by VP JD Vance calling for Europe to contribute more to their own defense. His critics called it audacity and many European elites whined about it. And yet, one year on, opinion among Europe’s elites does seem to have shifted in the direction Vance called for.

This year’s Munich Security conference featured the man who wears many hats in the Trump Administration- NSA/Secretary of State/Man running Venezuela/… Marco Rubio. He made the same call Vance did, for Europe to contribute more to their own defense- but broadened the call, for Western Civilization not to “go gentle into that good night”

Many of my friends consider Rubio’s speech to be the best given by an American in recent memory. It really does seem like either Rubio or Vance will be the next Republican candidate for President, post Trump.



Speaking of friends- my friend and fellow Arkansan Gladden Pappin, who now works for the Hungarian government, was part of a downright feisty exchange with post-Arkansan HILARY CLINTON, along with a liberal Pole, a conservative Czech, and a Bulgarian I could not quite get a read on. It is much watch TV- the Munich conferences are becoming that way (it seem much more serious than most of what is put on at the DAVOS conference, for example):