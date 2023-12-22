For my money, Professor Vincent Philip Muñoz of Notre Dame is doing some of the best work in Political Science these days. He and Michael Zuckert have run the Center for Citizenship & Constitutional Government up there, and been instrumental in getting the American Political Thought journal and APSA section off the ground. It is particularly important t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.