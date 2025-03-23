Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The day that they killed him, someone said to me, "Son, the age of the Antichrist has just only begun"

Bob Dylan, “Murder Most Foul,” 2020

So, the documents have been released, and so far, the reaction from JFK researchers is one of frustration. The release was a rush-job, with little to no effort to organize the 80,000 pages. It’s apparently not all of the unreleased documents the government has, and anyhow, for those who think that it wasn’t Oswald alone, there’s little expectation that the “they” who then must have done the deed would have left any smoking-gun documents behind for us to find six decades later. I guess what the researchers are hoping for are lesser clues, which might fit with an existing theory.

Here’s the reaction from a Maureen Callahan, who has researched JFK’s mistresses:

And here’s the reaction from a more hard-core conspiracy-theory JFK researcher, Mark Groubert, who’s convinced, as has come out in his work with Oliver Stone over the years, that it was LBJ who ordered the hit. Here he’s talking to Tim Pool, who has to play some catch-up on things JFK-assassination, but interestingly, who gets to school Groubert in turn on several very plausible conspiracy theories about the activities of Do-Evil Google and Do-Yet-More-Evil Youtube over the last decade.

Groubert strikes me as far too certain, and his theories repulsed me when presented by Stone’s JFK decades ago, but I have to admit he’s been in the trenches of this for decades. I’m not going to bank much on my more emotion-based reactions to him.

And my own opinion?

Prior to the systematic agency, media, and political-class mendacity revealed by the Covid/Vax Disaster, I read conservative reviews of books like Case Closed, by Gerald Posner, and assumed they had it more right than the conspiracy researchers, and that intense interest in the topic was mainly a dysfunctional mental-tic of leftism.

Even back in the late 80s when I was something of a leftist myself, and my friends in the San Diego punk band The Ninth tried to convince me with mimeographed samizdat-like reports that JFK was “Murdered by the FBI,” as one of their songs put it, I didn’t bite.

But after the shock of 2020-2024, I presume that something along those lines is the truth.

I don’t think we’ve been visited by aliens.

I don’t believe chem-trail theories.

I don’t think the 9/11 Truthers have convincing arguments, though it appears some element in Mossad had a degree of advanced warning of the attack, and that elements in the American Deep State did have an accounting-for-funds motive, among others, for wanting an event like it to happen.

But, I do not buy the official explanations of the Las Vegas massacre, though the topic didn’t interest me prior to 2020.

And I do think the government created Lyme Disease. Ditto.

And that a good half of what we’ve been told about regular vaccines, from the Polio ones down to our day, is corrupted science. Ditto again.

And that Oswald himself was involved in a creepy mice-experiments effort to develop an SV-40 delivering assassination-weapon, working with top government scientists, one of whom also worked on a Polio vaccine.

And while I don’t buy the biggest “big conspiracy” theories on the Covid/Vax Disaster, the ones I do think happened, are nonetheless huge.

Finally, as Substack’s top “denouncer of the Supservatives,” I naturally am inclined to suspect that some portion of our conservative leaders’ participation in the Suppression of the Covid-vax story has been caused by bribes and threats from the Deep State, and perhaps from Trump also. (Not that it won’t still be pretty disgraceful if it turns out that most of them have been suppressing the story merely because of their own confusion, denial dynamics, and cowardice.)

So yes, I now think Kennedy’s killers probably were Deep State, whether Johnson orchestrated it or not.

Sure, I could be wrong, but even if I were proven to be so, I would insist that Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul”—which is really more of a poem-set-to-music than a song—was nonetheless right.

That is, it had the right attitude towards what the American government and Regime had been revealed to be over the years, and what it would soon be revealed, as 2020 played out, to be more so than ever.

Sorry. But that’s the way I see things now.

In a footnote to my review of The Brutalist, I said screenwriters Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold give us a “false” and “stale” hyper-critical portrayal of 50s America, but I added that I am no longer in a “mood to be defensive about my nation’s honor, given the gross betrayal of so many of its principles by its elites/managers in 2020-2024, on both sides of the partisan divide.” I suggested that better writers from the left might be able to move and disturb the kind of conservative I now am, a kind “who is presently open to pretty dark artistic visions of America.”

Visions like this one, wherein 2020 gets glimpsed from that dark day in ‘63:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What's new, pussycat? What'd I say? I said the soul of a nation been torn away And it's beginning to go into a slow decay And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day Wolfman Jack, he's speaking in tongues He's going on and on at the top of his lungs Play me a song, Mr. Wolfman Jack Play it for me in my long Cadillac...

If you analyze the song, you’ll see how it constantly weaves old song titles, mostly from pre-’63 America, into its surreal circling around the main event.

While the title of the 2020 album it comes from, Rough and Rowdy Ways, communicates little to me, its songs have been oddly prescient, and overall, it has been the very best slice of latter-day Dylan. Best slice so far, that is! All of its more regular songs are excellent, with my favorites being “Good-Bye Jimmy Reed,” “Crossing the Rubicon,” which I once wrote about at IM-1776, “Mother of Muses,” the happier companion-piece to “Murder Most Foul” given its similar ‘sing-of-this, sing-of-that’ pattern, and “My Own Version of You,” a dead-on portrait of syringe-wielding biotech philanthropaths like Bill Gates. Timely stuff, despite the regular evocations of pre-’63 events and songs.

But back to the spoken word opus, for a closing taste:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn I'm goin' down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride The place where faith, hope, and charity died Shoot him while he runs, boy, shoot him while you can See if you can shoot the invisible man Goodbye, Charlie, goodbye, Uncle Sam Frankly, Miss Scarlet, I don't give a damn What is the truth, and where did it go? Ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know "Shut your mouth," said the wise old owl Business is business, and it's a murder most foul.

Gotta say, that speaks more to me about today’s America than any Trump speech, or any present-day “conservative” podcaster.

That’s the case even though I’m pretty sure that I won’t be ceasing to give a damn, nor agreeing, oh wise old owls, to shut my mouth.