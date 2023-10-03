I gave y’all a couple of recent essays—here and here--establishing the need for such a lexicon, so let’s just dive in.
The Best Term for “It”
The Covid/Vax Disaster
Def.: the set of crimes, errors, and calamities linked to a) the concoction and release of the Covid-19 virus, b) the authoritarian policies used to fight its spread, and c) the concoctio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.