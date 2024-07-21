You might know N.S. Lyons from his very successful stack, The Upheaval. I met him in D.C. last week at NatCon, where he spoke about the rise to power of dissenters to elite opinion. I met him after reading him for awhile &, more importantly, hearing about him from various friends in Europe & America as one of the brightest stars in the constellation of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.