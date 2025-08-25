The biggest conference in politics is happening again—September 2-4, in DC, NatCon 5 is going to bring together the biggest concentration of talent on the conservative side. Also, I will be there, with a number of friends who are part of this new generation of rightwing politics. So join us!

Now, as to concentration of talent, I dislike bragging, so I’ll only say this, last summer, when I was at NatCon 4 with my previous panel, we all wrapped up business to hear the speech concluding the conference: The speaker was a longtime supporter of NatCon, J.D. Vance. Senator at that time; two weeks later, he had been named by Trump as his running mate; by fall, he was one of America’s favorite politicians, indeed, public figures, & he’s now VP. He’s coming back to NatCon 5. Many have doubted Vance or contemned him—NatCon was behind him enthusiastically from the beginning & will continue to support him. This is true of many other people, elected, appointed, or, in the case of those of us who write—self-appointed.

This year, my panel is on new founding on the right, following from my new media panel last year. If you join us, you’ll get to hear from:

Matt Peterson, editor-in-chief of Blaze, overseeing among other things a new publication, Frontier Magazine. Matt will speak about the beliefs that have led him from academia into the publishing business, on the need for a new cultural-commercial set of enterprises to make Red America able to take over all of America.

Dominic Green, who writes for the Wall Street Journal among other venues & is now in the process of bringing back Encounter Magazine, a once-prestigious publication during the Cold War. The new version would share the elite concerns

Rob Bluey, who is the President of The Daily Signal, another new publication focusing on political reporting, expanding from DC to red states.

Andrew Beck will chair our session, Founding Partner at Beck & Stone, the most impressive new brand consulting venture on the right, who has helped a number of magazines with their redesign for the digital era, becoming more useful as websites, but also returning to a more pleasant use as a magazine.

Finally, I’ll be giving a speech on the opportunity the Trump re-election presents to write for men in America.