I do the new media panel at NatCon. This year, again in DC, I put on a panel looking especially at magazine founders. I invited a number of friends to join me on stage to talk about the new enterprises on the right. My basic observation is that life & even politics on the right are far ahead of the writing. We don’t have enough stories about the impressive initiatives in the White House, much less do we know how to support them, but we also just don’t know much about how Americans have taken initiative themselves to change their lives & communities in face of recent shocks—for example, COVID national house arrest. Hence the need to hear from people trying to catch everyone up.

My speech was a follow up to last year’s NatCon new media panel, where I advertised scandal as the school of politics for conservatives. You can watch it below:

Matt Peterson is the editor-in-chief of Blaze—that’s digital media, but it has also started a very handsome, very impressively produced print magazine, Frontier. Matt has long advocated for a new commercial-cultural departure in American life & he’s living up to his words.

Rob Bluey is the President of The Daily Signal, a new venture in political reporting in DC, spun out of the Heritage Foundation. It’s a successful business & it’s growing so that it covers more than DC—it’s going into the states. It’s a model for as a well as a leader in a movement for conservatives to get credible, timely news on important developments in politics from conservative rather than liberal sources.

Dominic Green, our Anglo-American historian & raconteur, is also venturing into starting—or restarting—a magazine, Encounter, a stalwart of the Cold War years due for a revival.

Nor would this panel have been complete without our chair & moderator, Andrew Beck—the man asking the questions, pushing us to say how can the business side work under our current conditions, how can we bring together the audience, the investors, the staff, & the controversies in a reliable, even professional way, that is, under one brand. But only NatCon attendees got to hear his insights & questions. Join us at NatCon next year if you’re interested in these questions.