PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stretch23's avatar
stretch23
9h

Wasn't Encounter the CIA funded organ? I hope it has a new foundation other than propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
7h

Yes, it was!

It had great people -- the CIA used to pay for quality.

These days, you can't get CIA money...

Maybe it would be best to abolish the CIA.

Anyway, Encounter is now in private hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture