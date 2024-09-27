Young journalist Nate Hochman (follow him on X) went to Charleroi, Pennsylvania last week to report on the immigrant crisis there. After Aurora, Colorado & Springfield, Ohio, this is the next media battle over immigration politics, & Hochman has helped make the problems there national news. What’s going on there? Hard to say. Someone, nobody knows who, started importing, nobody knows how, more than 2,000 people from Haiti in a town of some 4,000 people, in a couple of years. You can imagine what that does to the local community, from public services to safety to jobs. Hochman’s been reporting on Charleroi for a week, doing something that should be common media practice, but which nobody’s doing—going to interview locals. Letting people speak up for themselves. A week afterwards, Trump had a rally there. Maybe things will change for the better for the people of Charleroi.

Next, Hochman’s putting together a documentary showing the extent of the problem & the organizations profiting from it (watch the trailer). Hochman works with a new org called America 2100, which seems to me likely to become important & which certainly shows what partisan activism on the right is going to be like this decade.

I’ve already written about immigration politics this week concerning the UK—post below—& I’ll add a few more important examples from Europe next week. This is the major issue in politics & we should talk about it more.