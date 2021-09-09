Nationalism & Patriotism
Sam Goldman on Yoram Hazony
So I read the other day my friend Sam Goldman’s review of Yoram Hazony’s book on nationalism. Sam has this characteristically interesting observation to make:
Where “nationalism” evokes the familial circumstances of birth—in Latin, natio—“patriotism” emphasizes its location—the patria or fatherland.
When I first read this, I thought, it seems right! But…
