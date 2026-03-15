Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, gave a particularly strong speech in defense of the American way of life, which is in need of defense, at a recent software conference. That conference, on American Dynamism, now on its third edition, was primarily a reunion of techno-lords & their imitators, people who are working with the gov’t or are trying to work with the gov’t or are at least open to working with the gov’t should they be asked. To these people, Karp gave a strong warning: Silicon Valley is headed for self-destruction.

On the one hand, Silicon Valley advertising, or propaganda, or prophecy, claims to abolish white-collar jobs, the jobs collegiate atheist liberals do. Many enemies are thus created. On the other hand, Silicon Valley for the most part refuses to work with the US gov’t on military affairs, but does work with foreign gov’t’s, including enemies like China (Google, Apple, Anthropic all come to mind as treasonous enterprises). Thus, the rest of America, which believes in God & country, is become an enemy also. Silicon Valley is therefore fast turning itself into the enemy of America as a whole, but also the enemy of civilization, the enemy of mankind. Accordingly, it is going to be nationalized for the greater good—including the good of those people in Silicon Valley who have to be protected from themselves.

Karp suggests the following psychological analysis of the problem, in three steps. First, techno-utopianism involves a preference for the soft over the harsh; not necessarily for peace over war, not necessarily for getting along versus competing—he points out, each AI corporation is trying to eliminate the others by any means that seem promising & safe; but that ruthlessness within the domain of AI involves an agreement that AI is preferable to other activities or aspects of life—that the soft will end up controlling the harsh, as we see that weak collegiate types are in charge of tougher more violent men everywhere in America…

Next, techno-utopianism is not merely cowardice or gullibility, because it fits certain means to the end of peace on earth, globalization, the world state. The very character of technology, that it is dual use, useful in peace & in war, useful for commercial prosperity & for military supremacy, makes rationalism the arbiter of human conduct, irrespective of human principles. Even irrational people would need procedural rationalism to acquire instruments of power. There is therefore already in principle universal agreement on the need for technology & therefore a premium morally on the least moral people among us, the technologists. The very softness of the technologists, their refusal or inability to even contemplate sacrifice in a worthy cause, makes them irreplaceable. Slavish, yes, but only within certain limits. Their influence is such that precisely by building nuclear weapons, they spread their reputation as pacifists & disarm the tough guys who would use those weapons, as we could conclude from 80 years with another nuclear war. The paradox of power & slavishness redefines morality as a certain kind of refraining. Before we have globalization in practice, we have a global class of intellectuals. Not even the Nazis or the Soviets could do without scientists—not even Hitler or Stalin dared practice on physicists the cruelties they practiced on anyone else from priest to peasant. Today, the North Korean tyranny & the Iranian, for all their non-Western, not to say anti-modern, character, must have recourse to scientists, regardless of, say, what Islam says.

Finally, the arrival of AI would seem to prove the technologists right. If North Korea or Iran or even Pakistan act as limit on globalization, enforced by nuclear weapons, enemies of perpetual peace, then it’s just a matter of bypassing nuclear questions through technological improvement. A nuclear power may simply be backward, provincial, easily outmatched, overpowered by more tech-savvy empires. Summoning more powers through AI by removing more levels of human decision could be the key to victory: America & China both seem to think so; they both obviously ignore other powers as obsolete arrangements. AI would seem to prove that technological escalation works. Even or especially those who want war or are willing at least to risk it need to arm to the teeth. The character of the arms then makes the character of the warriors. Men must turn into soldiers, then into engineers & professionals, & eventually into technologists themselves. Danger of death also turns into a form of risk management, uncertainty turns into cleverness. The political competition must be played, but can be won, at planetary level.

Karp suggests that this argument for perpetual peace, in order to be persuasive, would have to never become public. Technologists, if they wanted to play the game of a willing servant outsmarting his unreliable master, would have to be thoughtful, tactful, patient, & hard-working. They may instead, themselves persuaded by arguments originally intended for others, have lost those virtues or qualities, entirely or for the most part. Some, awed by the power unleashed by technology, believe in its inevitable victory, perhaps a victory over mankind. Others, impressed by the soft universality of that power, that it is no one’s private possession & that it targets no man individually, believe in its inevitable beneficence, since no one would choose to deprive himself of power in order to harm others. Even an immoral, destructive man would have to prefer his own safety to another’s demise. Yet the only safety is in disarmament &, since almost no one disarms willingly, ruses, deceits are necessary—overpowering power by innovation. The meek shall inherit the earth, or at least they shall disinherit the proud.

The strange quality of the AI future is that it promises to identify makers & users, categories previously always separated, as doctor & patient, nature & man, God & soul. Sameness, the overcoming of barriers, would imply morality, which is nothing but the willing & enacting of universal beneficence. The great conflict between nationalization & internationalization, between the sounds of war & the symphony of man, is playing out among our techno-lords. Karp offers a bargain that would delay catastrophic action.