Public communications on the American right are split across four major business models. The news ones are (1) Trump & (2) online activists, more in media commentary or more in video recordings of contentious events. There are major political weaknesses here (for example, Truth Social splitting the audience); but the even bigger problem is the failure to “capture” the old business models (see the difficulties of the Tucker Carlson Network). Accordingly, the task for the new figures is to replace the old, “obsolesce” them. The old models are (3) think tanks & their publications—for political elites, with increasingly irrelevant, smaller audiences, but used to have influence because they were believed to be able to sway policy (psyops); (4) radio, FOX, & their online derivatives—these are for old people, locked out of the elite; they’re also spreading, through digital media, among middle-aged people: Daily Wire. This is the “no future” consensus—America cannot change—that we’d have to overcome.

Online activists are the only ones coming up with a new political rhetoric; since Tucker’s days at FOX, online political confrontations have been included in Trump’s & his admin’s political communications, gaining enormous publicity, but not much else. In the second Trump admin, that’s done directly through staff & through the social media accounts of gov’t entities, with the strange result that those of us who are out & those of who are in are no longer “together.” But the activists are people who are hardly able to organize or raise money; they usually don’t know how to compete with liberal elites or outdo them; & they are involved in something inherently difficult—figuring out how to make use of digital media they neither control nor influence at the technological level. As digital media has replaced previous media, instead of liberal glamour, pop culture turned to conflict, scandal, ugliness. So it’s now possible to humiliate people online—politically, too. It’s open season on celebrities & “sacred cows.” You can make a name that way. But that’s not a business model. Nor is it a cultural model.

Rufo & Lomez are two among the few guys who are trying to escape that problem & who have managed to make themselves known, partly, as I suggested, by making themselves feared, partly by making themselves entertaining. They are businessmen. Rufo is the only major political activist of the Trump era. A remarkable success, but not one that has been institutionalized; nor does it affect politics—nobody in Congress cares what Rufo says. Trump isn’t going to include him in the cabinet. Political activism is locked away from politics. Lomez, contrariwise, is involved in culture, he wants to be a taste-maker who wins you over by encouraging a taste for the forbidden or dangerous (so buy his books!), hoping in the process to make you come to appreciate better taste, more intelligence, wit, fun, & fearlessness. In short, he’s still the college professor he once was, he has just learned that academia doesn’t work anymore—you have to go out there in the wild if you want to inspire young men. Keep that in mind & listen to their new podcast:

Both men are friends—I’ve praise & criticism to offer both. The danger they face is that they turn into “celebrities” & you will feel that as soon a you watch them talk. The path to “celebrity” is ignorance of the problem we’re facing, the fact that we can no longer synchronize ideology (more liberation, more rights, more opportunities to feel sorry for people to boss around) & technology (more power). They’re both somehow trying to break out of the ideological world, not simply replace one ideology (humanitarianism) with another. But will they make it? There are difficulties ahead.

For one, there is probably no future for their claim to “a spirit of discovery,” as Rufo calls it, or “experiments,” as Lomez does, without explicitly claiming rights for excellence. If it’s just a cooler version of mediocrity, who is going to bother? The secret knowledge of our elites is “nothing works.” This is why insiders are so hysterical & paralyzed at the same time. All they can do is try to protect their privileges, facing increasingly unhinged populist backlash. Ascent into this elite is therefore disenchanting. What can you learn about yourself & about the situation in which you come to act that makes you better able to fix the problems along the way? That’s the problem that inheres in “the origin story” they tell here—I leave it to the readers to figure out what the answers are.

The good news is Rufo & Lomez are out there, trying to work together; others should do likewise. We live in a twilight world, everyone is out for himself—that, you could say, is the problem. As soon as an audience is interested in you, they can begin to fear, you’re in it alone, so you’re not going to amount to much. “Brotherhood” is one fix for that. “Building” is another. “Education,” too. These guys are out there trying to offer, especially the young, a way out of the misery & madness that now passes for public life.

Culture has been replaced by technology—“user egalitarianism” is now the fate every intelligent man must face, which amounts to saying that saying yes or saying no is meaningless; I’m not aware of any institution that can face the problems this has created. I don’t say this is all new, but that the news is reaching interesting people now & they can see it in their audiences. If there is anything outstanding or commanding among us, we will find out soon enough. Technology can still be organized in startups, it can find new problems to which to orient workers, so there is freedom there. How about anywhere else? People hiding here or there—is it better for them to name them or not to name them?—will survive, some will thrive, privately. What about the public? At least half-aware, the angry or cynical or heroic types who make up online activist are trying to create that freedom. One wishes them well.