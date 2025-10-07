My friend Daniel Miller wrote a fascinating story for The Tablet about the career of one of the enfants terribles of our times, Nick Land, a kind of academic who started with French lefty critical thought (Deleuze & Guattari), then turned to drugs, & eventually ended up in rightwing political thought. My friend Jonathan Keeperman at Passage Publishing just published Land’s blog, so it’s a good time to think about a man who has considerable influence as an intellectual, especially in Silicon Valley.

I’ve never read Land, so that’s why I was fascinated by Daniel’s account—it’s magazine writing of a high level we don’t have anymore. Trying to understand the drama of our times through the life & thought of an interesting misfit, a kind of celebrity. If you like psychological thrillers, this one’s for you! It’s as though someone was trying to embody what X represents.

Daniel, I think, rightly contrasts Land to Yarvin, who is clever enough to avoid philosophy (Passage is publishing him, too). But the two share a desperate desire to escape modernity & hence are continuously probing to discover the shape of their prison, its character, its weak points... Neither makes much effort to prove that they could withstand the end of modernity.

The difficulty with both is obvious, I’m sure it occurs to any ordinary man just as it does to me: They don’t matter & they badly want to matter. The union of wisdom & power on a bed provided by Darwin? Well, it’s true, part of our crisis is an aversion to thought, thinkers, & even to taste… Yarvin is a part-time gadfly on X, but Elon Musk is basically illiterate, he neither can nor wants to read Yarvin. So that doesn’t look like it leads to anything—Yarvin seems as uninterested in figuring out how digital tech could rearrange our way of life as Elon is in his lucubrations. Mutatis mutandis, bitcoin is that to Land. (Can we organize a Balaji-Land Singapore-Shanghai summit?)

What’s at stake is what kind of rationalism survives the collapse of elite institutions. But if we’re talking about the beliefs that animate Silicon Valley, the interesting thing about Yarvin & Land is that they show you how & why techies are never going to be anything like Peter Thiel, who at least has attempted to return to the origins of modernity. They’re never going to start reading Shakespeare or Bacon. They lack whatever experience or reflection might be required to fall in love with wisdom; but also the required discipline.

What do people hope to learn from Land? Is there some sense to our new technological organization such that the techie who learns it from Land can discover some last bit of freedom? Does that come through a revulsion against egalitarianism on the part of people who don’t know anyone superior to themselves? Is the machine going to set a standard of knowledge by which we can measure ourselves, to overcome ourselves?

After reading Daniel, I feel I was right to avoid reading Land. I’m not telling you that you shouldn’t want to matter or that the current stage of decadence should be accepted. But it’s probably wise to decide whether you want to know why you’re unhappy with the way things or whether you want to predict the next thing to happen, for fun or profit. Read Daniel’s story, it’s a rollercoaster…