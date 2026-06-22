Woke entertainment is far from over. But in some cases, there are attempts to move away from it. The most striking recent attempt is Nicolas Cage’s TV debut, which is also his super-hero debut—I wrote it up for my friends at FUSION (read it here). A foretaste:

There was a period in the ‘80s-‘90s when neo-noir adventures, often parodies, sometimes tied up with comic books or fantasy stories, came out about every year, often directed by or starring impressive artists. Wim Wenders’ Hammet Carl Reiner’s Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (Steve Martin) Robert Zemeckis’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Bob Hoskins) Dick Tracy (produced, directed by, and starring Warren Beatty) Dead Again (Kenneth Branagh) Cast A Deadly Spell The Rocketeer The Shadow (Alec Baldwin) all come to mind. Then with the arrival of Marvel, all of Hollywood turned into that sort of entertainment. Now, we have a mix of that goofy older kind of story & the new, earnest but fake stories about the Avengers saving the world, if not the universe: Spider-Noir, starring the champion of goofy but earnest Nicolas Cage as the last popular comic book hero. The writers of the very successful Spiderverse trilogy (not to be confused with the even more successful live action Spiderman trilogy), Phil Lord & Chris Miller, produced Spider-Noir for Amazon Prime, but the series was created by showrunner by Uziel Oren, who got his first chance to run a major production.

The studio context for this attempt is the recent failure of another Star Wars movie with a funny toy as protagonist—also a non-woke story. Now, there’s a new Pixar movie, Toy Story 5, attempting to distance itself from woke, with astonishing results at least in box office terms. These are Disney properties & Disney was the most woke of the studios. Recently, the woke CEO Bob Iger quit / was fired for the second & last time.

Cinema is still dying, but there’s some good news!