Hadar Hazony sent me his very good intro (X thread) to Nietzsche & Christianity that you should read, since the kinds of tech-first young Americans who have read Nietzsche are becoming important in politics & will be important in society, too—but it's better to start with his afterthought on the misery men now suffer.

The experience of the typical or at least the talented boy or young man today is that he is held in check & held in contempt without being able to understand by whom or by what rule. He cannot understand what's wrong with him, but dares not stand up for himself either.

If he were to seek to understand that problem on the terms available to our somewhat Enlightened society, it’s hard to see what he could find that’s more attractive than Nietzsche's attack on Enlightenment, feminism, egalitarianism, & the mere worker attitude of the scientists.

Now, on the other subject—Nietzsche has two great enemies, Christianity & Socrates. They come together in Beyond Good & Evil, but are separated as two different parts of the book even there. That makes us think of Athens & Jerusalem as the twin powers at the core of our way of life.

Hadar neglects Socrates/Plato for purposes of his thread, which is fair enough. He's also right to insist on the fact that Nietzsche takes religion more seriously than politics as an alternative to his treatment of "a philosophy of the future." He also suggests, but could say openly, that Nietzsche had nothing but contempt for the various liberals ("David Strauss") & other Progressive fantasists of his time—he'd have a lower opinion of those of our time, I think. Whistling past the graveyard is a phrase that comes to mind.

So if what's available to post-modern man is so paltry—it tends to "the last man"—why be so angry at Christianity? There are two answers caught up in one word, as Hadar shows—Christianity is why we're in trouble now. Christianity taught man negation, suspicion of himself, his nature, nature, almost everything—everything but that suspicion itself. What plays as a joke in Descartes' elegant doubt, one could say, is dead earnest in the fanatic Pascal, whom Nietzsche had some interest in, maybe even respected. Christianity sets man ultimately against himself & therefore against itself—man will sacrifice himself to his conscience, but then man must sacrifice God to his conscience also: The man of honesty must become atheistic, he ends up going through the hell of nihilism, & it is a question what comes out of that experiment. It could be something impressive. It's certainly the case that this self-tortured man has powers at his disposal that were previously unavailable to any community.

Nietzsche seems to be pro-nihilism tactically, but he sees something beyond it. He's not a crazy guy, but a writer announcing that the world is crazy & that the craze must get worse before it gets better. One can question the wisdom of that vision. One can also question--& this is the ultimate justification for what Hadar says—the vision Nietzsche offers, which I believe I see dimly reflected in the clever speakers on the right in our time, "Caesar with the soul of Christ." What is that? Some new religion. At any rate, Nietzsche may therefore be understood to claim that Christianity is misused, mistaken. Nietzsche could be understood to offer a solution to the spiritual warfare of our times. I'm not aware of any writer who offered something quite as impressive. Nietzsche looks forward to a planetary culture & therefore, in the absence of the old nations, only religion will be able to create the hierarchies necessary for man's self-overcoming, which may be understood as man's humanity. The sign of that overcoming, by the way, for Nietzsche is the ability to come to grips with & get mastery of modern science, the sign of the planetary culture.