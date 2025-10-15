October 15 is Nietzsche’s birthday, so if you’re in the mood for listening to Nietzsche commentary, let me suggest my series on Beyond Good & Evil! If for no other reason, in order to understand the rise of the techno-lords & the appearance of a “post-Christian” right. 2044 will the Nietzsche bicentennial, by which he’s likely to have become more influential & have his warnings recognized as prescient or prophetic!

