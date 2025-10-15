October 15 is Nietzsche’s birthday, so if you’re in the mood for listening to Nietzsche commentary, let me suggest my series on Beyond Good & Evil! If for no other reason, in order to understand the rise of the techno-lords & the appearance of a “post-Christian” right. 2044 will the Nietzsche bicentennial, by which he’s likely to have become more influential & have his warnings recognized as prescient or prophetic!
Transvaluation #1
I’m starting a new series of conversations on philosophy with my young friend Hadar Hazony—he’s writing a dissertation on German philosophy at Notre Dame when he’s not posting on X, so we decided to study Nietzsche’s Beyond Good & Evil together & talk about it for the online audience.
Transvaluation #2
Are you ready for the adventure of a digital lifetime? Nietzsche, the futurist philosophy — Beyond Good & Evil, we’re going through the entire book, chapter by chapter & aphorism by aphorism.
Transvaluation #3
Onward to the center of the first chapter of Nietzsche’s proudest attempt, a philosophy of the future. After the Preface that lays out Nietzsche’s intention, we’ve discussed Nietzsche’s attack on the philosophers, then his judgments on ancients & moderns, & we will in the next episodes lay out his vision of physiology & psychology. Thus, the first chapt…
Transvaluation #4
Round 4 of our Nietzsche commentary, Nietzsche’s attacks on modern philosophy: German thought in its amusing youth & its deplorable senescence. Kant to Bismarck, morality to realpolitik, the end of Enlightenment.
Transvaluation #5
Let’s go back to Nietzsche — first discussion of the positive proposals of Nietzsche’s new philosophy.
Transvaluation #6
Today, Hadar & I finish Chapter 1 of Nietzsche’s Beyond Good & Evil, we begin to talk about his proposal of a new science, psychology, which would be able to govern & direct modern science & modern life. This is also a return, Nietzsche claims, to ancient teachings—in the sense that the soul,