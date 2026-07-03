In my spare time, I run a Journal of Political Philosophy. We’ve just published a new issue, on Nietzsche—here’s my editorial argument explaining what we’re doing—read it all, it’s freely available online:

We dedicated our first issue to an exploration of the origin of political philosophy in the writings of Greek thinkers. We turn in our second issue to the corresponding end of political philosophy: Nietzsche, the last major thinker to address all the fundamental issues in political philosophy, the philosopher after whom even the thought of political philosophy vanished. We can understand this juxtaposition by turning to Nietzsche’s own work. He returned most insistently to Greek thought, poetic as well as philosophical, pre-Socratic as well as Socratic, & he also sought to overturn the whole tradition of thought started by Socrates.

Part of Nietzsche’s work of overturning is his abandonment of the university, which in the 19th c., in Germany above all, became the home of the philosophers, although it had never before occupied such an important place. Nietzsche, moreover, turned to historical or genealogical studies in order to escape what he sometimes calls “modern ideas,” which are based on scholarship or theory, ultimately on rationalist presuppositions, which he made it his business to question. The scholarly project to study Nietzsche, the attempt to understand him as a philosopher, is therefore difficult even at the outset. We suggest that there is a strong relationship between the enormous influence of Nietzsche’s thought, even in the form of slogans, on the life & thought of the 20th c. & the misunderstanding of Nietzsche’s thought. We hope to offer some guidance to begin to reckon with Nietzsche’s thought &, if it is necessary, with the ways in which it has been misunderstood among intellectuals & scholars.

At the beginning of the issue, we offer two very demanding analyses of Nietzsche’s confrontation with ancient & modern philosophy. Alex Priou turns to Twilight of the Idols & especially its second part, “The Problem of Socrates,” to grasp Nietzsche’s unusual & life-long fascination with Socrates, going back to The Birth of Tragedy. Through a sustained analysis, Priou elucidates Nietzsche’s art of writing as both Dionysian in inspiration & Socratic in its conduct & suggests as the reason for it the attempt to restore a kind of freedom to philosophize in the very act of investigating whether Socrates had attempted the same thing. On this basis, one can compare Nietzsche’s physio-psychology to Socrates’s combination of eroticism & dialectics.

William Wood turns, contrariwise, to Nietzsche’s interest in Machiavelli, at the origin of modern philosophy, & to his art of writing in Beyond Good & Evil, the one book in which Nietzsche puts together some of the important suggestions Machiavelli had offered his careful readers about the character & fate of modernity & his place in it. On the one hand, Wood studies all Nietzsche’s rare remarks about Machiavelli in his published books, & on the other, he begins from Nietzsche’s praise of Machiavelli’s style & his remarks about Cesare Borgia in an attempt to show the unity of thought & art of writing in the careful composition of Beyond Good & Evil.

Mat Messerschmidt attempts to recover the basic character of Nietzsche’s thought from the egalitarian & even radical revolutionary interpretations put upon it since World War II by famous scholars like Jacques Derrida & Judith Butler. He enlists the support of more recent scholars like Eric Blondel & Barbara Stiegler. The features he wishes to bring out are foundational to any serious interpretation of Nietzsche: The concern for excellence, nobility, hierarchy. This elitism sets a standard by which Nietzsche’s epigones can be judged, but it also raises the question: Who are Nietzsche’s heirs, if anyone is?

Then, we turn again to a pairing of an ancient & a modern thinker. Matthew Meyer examines the relationship between Nietzsche & Aristophanes in order to shed light on one of Nietzsche’s major symbols, Dionysos, & one of Nietzsche’s major claims, that there will be a “great politics” after him, a term of Bismarck’s raised by Nietzsche from foreign affairs to the civilizational level. He makes the case for Aristophanes’s seriousness as a political thinker, & Nietzsche’s preference for his teaching about eros over Plato’s, & brings out the relationship between eros & comedy in the “fantasy politics” of his Birds. This suggests a tantalizing possibility, connecting Plato, Aristophanes, & Nietzsche through Aristophanes’s Clouds & Plato’s Symposium.

Robert Miner examines the relationship between Nietzsche & the thought of Paul Bourget, one of the few contemporary writers, French, whom Nietzsche mentioned, with rare praise, as psychologists, & whose formulations he used in his own writings. Miner shows that one of the most famous passages in Nietzsche, the reflection on the difficulty of self-knowledge with which On the Genealogy of Morality begins, closely echoes formulations in Bourget’s French. He focuses on Bourget’s writing on Baudelaire in order to shed light on one of the major concepts of Nietzsche, décadence, & then, by looking at Bourget’s criticism of his teacher Hippolyte Taine, whom Nietzsche also criticizes, attempts a juxtaposition of the two thinkers: Nietzsche, who dedicated himself to opposing Christianity, & Bourget, who became Catholic.

Thomas Stern reads Thus Spoke Zarathustra in order to investigate the difficulty of confronting Nietzsche in his only openly fictional work, a narrative that defies readers to confront doctrines, stories, as well as poetry, to test what they think they know of philosophy or even of Nietzsche as a philosopher—testing readers with the image of a wise man. Here the confrontation with scholarship is most obvious, since the self-presentation of Nietzsche as a philosopher-artist leads us to the juxtaposition of the kinds of questions one brings to Nietzsche & the kinds of demands Nietzsche makes on his readers.

Daniel Came, finally, reads On the Genealogy of Morality in order to “destabilize” scholarly accounts of punitive justice by recourse to Nietzsche’s genealogical method & his physio-psychology, against the “English psychologists,” whom he criticizes & who are the ancestors of contemporary theoreticians of punitive justice. He investigates especially the problem of frustrated justice, particularly in the case of the death penalty, in order to bring out Nietzsche’s reflections on cruelty. Here we also find a potential use for Nietzsche’s thoughts—in prison reform. This line of thought also points to Nietzsche’s great interest in tragedy, a kind of story especially concerned with the necessity for & impossibility of punitive justice.

Two problems lie in the background of the issue: The first is the problem of religion, the second is the problem of wisdom. Priou ends by suggesting that one criterion by which Nietzsche & Socrates should be judged is supplied by divine law—architecture & “the grand style” point to temples & churches. Wood brings this problem into the foreground by investigating Nietzsche’s very discreet remarks about Machiavelli & Christianity—that discretion is obviously out of character for the author of a work titled The Antichrist. Modernity, though anti-Christian, is dangerous to Nietzsche because it is also egalitarian. Messerschmidt then develops the difficulty regarding egalitarianism—Nietzsche’s thought, in an atheist world, can turn into radical ideology; Miner develops the difficulty regarding décadence, showing how authors who agree on the problem can come to solutions as different as returning to Catholicism or pushing forward into modern atheism; & Meyer develops the poetic attack on religion by returning to the past, to Aristophanes’s comedies, which is useful for investigating Nietzsche’s own comedic exaggerations & intellectual understatement. Stern deals with the substitute for religious wisdom offered by the elusive figure of Zarathustra, while Came explores the great difficulty of grounding punitive justice in an atheist philosophy.

With regard to wisdom, the primary question is writing, since our access to Nietzsche is mediated by writing, as was Nietzsche’s own access to the tradition of thought he wants to overturn. Priou insists on the art of writing & points to Nietzsche’s use of aphorisms to concentrate the power of language & his use of the image of the mosaic to indicate the character of “the Roman style,” a complex whole that defeats the simplistic logic of analysis by reading left to right & top to bottom, which would strip language of its power to provoke thought. Wood then indicates how Nietzsche read Machiavelli by taking fully seriously Nietzsche’s remarks on Machiavelli’s style & then looking to see whether Nietzsche learned Machiavelli’s literary devices & symbols and used them in his own writing. Messerschmidt turns to Nietzsche’s “elitism” & his “critical theory” readers to suggest the difficulty of establishing the right audience for such a philosophy, analyzing the way Nietzsche’s rhetoric inspired many politically revolutionary thinkers who abandoned the basic character of Nietzsche’s thought. Meyer turns to Nietzsche the philologist, the classicist who studied the Greek poetic forms & imitated them in his own writings in order to remake philosophy & to remake also the relationship between politics & philosophy. Miner turns to Nietzsche the psychologist & literary critic, finding a mix of influence & sympathy in the French artists & psychologists, especially Bourget, whom Nietzsche approved of & appropriated, including by plagiarism, the most honest form of flattery. Stern uses a remarkable image to bring out the difficulty this art of writing poses to honest scholars, that of a beloved who confesses unfaithfulness; Nietzsche might answer that we should imagine truth as a woman in order to see how artless dogmatists are in seducing her. Came uses the results of that art of writing when he bases his argument on the inseparability of motives from arguments & turns our attention to the wisdom of investigating accidental & therefore telling moments, such as the way suicide can defeat the intention to punish by execution.

We have attempted to put together in this way a number of different schools of interpretation & a number of different scholarly interests to provoke readers to take Nietzsche seriously both as philosopher & artist.