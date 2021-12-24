Each week a book club I lead, the Provo Great Books Club, discusses a work that is counted as Great, according the to lists from Mortimer Adler, St. John’s College, etc. This year, for example, we read Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, Thomas Aquinas, the sections of the Summa Theologica on the soul, Dante’s Paradiso, about twelve Greek tragedies fr…