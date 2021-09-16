Norm MacDonald, RIP
An Obituary For Comedy
Norm is dead & a lot of sentimental stuff has been written about him in appreciation of his dry, mordant wit. It’s of course funny that a comic should be sent to his reward with all the piety Americans put into showing that they really love & therefore know people whom they hardly think about & do not honor. It is also a sober reminder of the limits of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.