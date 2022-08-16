Not Seeing What You're Not Looking For
Ryan Cole and Steve Kirsch on Autopsies, and the Covid/Vax Disaster
The following video, a conversation between Steve Kirsch and Ryan Cole, is a good review of the Covid/Vax Disaster situation as it stands today. It focuses particularly on the kind of autopsy tests which can be done to show high likelihood of vax-caused death, and the important fact that any existing autopsies which keep certain tissue samples can stil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.