Peter Thiel mentioned two 20th c. stories in discussing the problem of Antichrist: Russian mystic’s Vladimir Sergeevich Solovyov’s Tale of the Anti-Christ (1900) & Robert Hugh Benson’s Lord Of The World (1907).

Benson was an Anglican clergyman, the son of the Archbishop of Canterbury (back when the English were Christians, that personage led the church), & descended from a long line of Anglican clergy among whom he was expected to take a respected place—but he converted to Catholicism in 1903. By age 30, he managed to set off a crisis among English Christians! Catholics lost England to the Tudor monarchy &, being what they are, never made a comeback. But there is a kind of revenge of the Catholics in converting impressive Englishmen, from John Henry Newman, also an Anglican priest before turning cardinal, to the remarkable novelist Evelyn Waugh, probably the best England produced in the 20th c.—& there was also the catastrophically inept James II, who lost the crown his brother restored after their father lost it, on his way to the executioner’s block…

Benson’s tale of Antichrist is somehow connected with that conversion: Anglicanism died in the 20th c. & Benson in his story predicted its demise. But Anglicanism is as modern as England—Catholicism is comparatively medieval. The conversion involves therefore a double judgment, first that a serious Christian can only find defense in an institution still more serious than himself, second, that modernity has become itself dangerous to all morally serious people. Perhaps the simplest way to express this is that, historically, the tendency of the Christians to heresy & schism was part of the expansion of Christianity; the ingathering of the churches, confessions, or sects is part, correspondingly, of a retreat. If Christian history starts with proselytizing the nations, it ends with Antichrist corrupting that work, which is the story we’re considering today.

Now, a summary of the plot of Lord of The World: In the early 21st c., the world is split between America, Europe, & Asia, with the latter two on the brink of war. The Europeans are humane communists (institutionalized euthanasia), in the East hierarchy & religion survive. An American Senator, Felsenburgh, arrives in Europe on a peace mission; he’s a spellbinding demagogue, gradually taking power over the continent, with a view among other things to the destruction of Catholicism. He eventually nukes Rome.

The protagonists of Benson’s story are mostly Catholics; they’re able to see danger coming early, but impotent. This corresponds to the distinction between the modern, impersonal state & the love that actuates human beings. The state tends to globalization; human beings correspondingly shrink, not only in the comparison, but also, consequently, in terms of action. Christianity is the last surviving part of moral seriousness, partly because it claims a monopoly over the soul, the last thing to go in modernization, but partly because it is the weakest part of politics, since it avoids practical things—rightwing politics or conservatism is contrariwise the first to go, replaced by state-mandated hedonism, i.e. the welfare-redistribution state.

Any intelligent observer of politics at the end of the 19th c. have seen this coming, but not many dared to do so—Benson did; the difference between our 20th c. & that of his novel is Christian democracy, as it was called in Europe, which managed to avoid catastrophe, surviving even the world wars. Maybe the key figure in Christian democracy is John Paul II, whom Catholics revere as a saint, but many other also admire as a man. But Christian democracy has failed in the 21st c., so it’s not clear what can be done now. Over the century described in the story, Benson’s predictions maintained their compelling character, which shows that moral seriousness goes a lot farther than most things. In one sense, this means, the problems haven’t changed—a suicidal pacifism is still the creed of the elites. In another sense, the problem is that the “rightwing” alternative to the left, is no more educated or capable than it was. One very important part of the teaching concerning Antichrist, as well as the political analysis of modern society (i.e. Max Weber on charismatic authority), is that the right won’t tolerate great or powerful men, whereas the left will. Hence it can produce & even recycle champions. So it looks likelier to win.

So we come to face a double problem, a conflict between faith & politics on the right, then another conflict within the faith. At first glance, when we say Christian democracy we mean that the ends of political action are set by Christianity (the protection of a decent way of life) & the means are democratic (universal suffrage elections, equality before the law). But a conflict emerges once it becomes obvious that Christianity requires seriousness, including reflection on suffering, whereas democratic life is primarily oriented to prosperity, hence commerce. Either churches take on the task of a moral education of democracy to put limits to mindlessness, or politicians abandon Christianity for other systems of administration that can at least control behavior. Think of Benson himself. As a Catholic he turns to the novelist because it’s the only way to educate a middle class society: But Catholics in their heyday had prevented the rise of the novel, which is very much associated with modernity, both on the Protestant & the Enlightenment sides. But in the new situation, priests can only be characters in a novel—they play a part, not negligible, but perhaps not essential, in a society that allows them freedom.

Next, the conflict within the faith. Benson portrays a Christianity that can no longer produce or inspire great men. Hence, he turns to prophecy. But this requires that at least some priests come to understand politics & the destiny of man as well as great men do, & that the other priests listen to them. With Catholics especially, since they have a pope & cardinals, authority cannot be separated from men, & hence the quality of men they recruit is a judgment on the institution. It’s one thing to blame modernity for a corruption of morality, i.e. preferring fun to seriousness, but quite another to explain why the elite of Christianity is not particularly impressive—one can read of other ages when there was great corruption, yet also great Christians.

Now, as to Benson as a novelist (he wrote a lot of fiction), what’s interesting is that the basis of his storytelling is the awareness that people underestimate how much technology can advance & how little that Progress has to do with decency or civilization. He finds it not only easy, but also necessary to describe the future of air travel & aerial bombing, that is, globalization. The contradictions within modern thought are obvious to him & since modernity is the age in which Catholicism came to be held in contempt, there’s every reason for Catholics to look for its weaknesses. But taking responsibility means guiding people who suffer from this doubleness of vision that comes with a double narrowness of mind. Benson’s idea of recurring to the Catholic habit of starting a new order that could inspire as well as compel reform is probably the right idea. At any rate—read the novel & think about how close it is to reality. Britain is contemplating euthanasia, i.e. Mass Murder Wednesdays, in Parliament as we’re speaking. But perhaps some of the plotting & characterization, as I suggest, offer ways to think about the solution to the urgent problems, too.