

The other day I offered some thoughts on Robert Hugh Benson’s Lord of The World (1907), along with an encouragement to read him. Today, the companion piece on Vladimir Sergeevych Solovyov’s Tale of The Antichrist (1900).

Solovyov is what is called a mystic—but it is very hard to say what the word refers to—this much is obvious, since it’s supposed to be a very unusual kind of man. It surely cannot be an ordinary citizen or subject: Fear of the law or fear of a master is excluded from the life of the mystic; but the mystic cannot be the same thing as a priest or some other religious figure living under an order, since that, too, is after all an impersonal or at least corporate authority. One cannot leave it at calling mystics saints, either, because a saint after all is a religious figure, if of a superior quality. Moreover, a mystic is not the same thing as a prophet, one who discloses secrets unavailable to ordinary experience, since they concern the future or the past or the world outside of our narrow compass. But mysticism does approach to prophecy in seeking a divine vision that overawes ordinary life. One can say that a mystic is a believer who tries to take the writings of the tradition—the Bible, but also the theology built on it—personally, to deepen human experience in light of that past, as well as to bring that past to bear on the future.

Solovyov wrote or finished this story the year he died; he was 47—one can say that faith & worrying over mankind ruined his health. Perhaps that’s a mark of spirituality, the spirit destroying life surely is evidence of fearlessness.

Let me summarize the plot: In the first half of the 20th c., Japan expands into a world-conquering empire, reducing Europe (but not England) to submission. (After Solovyov’s death, In 1904-5, Japan humiliated the Tsarist military in the straits between Japan & Korea, which led to the peasant revolt in Russia in 1905, which hastened the collapse of that empire. In 1894-5, Japan had already humiliated China & took Korea & Taiwan from it—this seems to be the basis for Solovyov’s speculation.) The steps of that Asian expansion are (1) Japan merging with China dynastically to expel the Europeans, (2) expansion into Indochina, overthrowing the European colonial empires, & (3) the surprise invasion of Russia, which collapses promptly. We may call this the “unification of Asia.” Solovyov talks about it as a Russian, i.e. pan-Mongolism, patterned on European nationalist & imperialist phenomena like pan-Hellenism, pan-Germanism & pan-Slavism, & interestingly, pan-Islamism, as well as a the Christian-Muslim wars (Russia v. Turkey, in the age ending with WWI). In the second half of the century, a European revolt restores freedom & brings about the United States of Europe, with a mix of commercial & technological development & yet a collapse of materialist thought, leading to the rise of the champion of spiritualism, Antichrist.

Antichrist is fundamentally modern, the bent of his thought is Progress, hence he’s compelled to put himself above Christ. Solovyov says many called him superman, with a reference to Nietzsche; unlike Nietzsche’s superman, however, Antichrist is all about the suffering of the people, which he proposes to relieve. Indeed, for Solovyov, Antichrist is modernity itself, i.e. the promise of perpetual peace & prosperity based on the rejection of the distinction between good & evil, without, however, rejecting faith. Here’s his first speech:

'Christ,' he said, "who preached & practiced moral good in life, was a reformer of humanity, whereas I am called to be the benefactor of that same humanity, partly reformed & partly incapable of being reformed. I will give everyone what they require. As a moralist, Christ divided humanity by the notion of good & evil. I shall unite it by benefits which are as much needed by good as by evil people. I shall be the true representative of that God who makes his sun to shine upon the good & the evil alike, & who makes the rain to fall upon the just & the unjust. Christ brought the sword; I shall bring peace. Christ threatened the earth with the Day of Judgment. But I shall be the last judge, & my judgment will be not only that of justice but also that of mercy. The justice that will be meted out in my sentences will not be a retributive justice but a distributive one. I shall judge each person according to his deserts, & shall give everybody what he needs."

This leads to devil worship & a manual for it, if you will, The Open Way to Universal Peace & Prosperity, which is the means to world domination. In short, propaganda, which, in combination with a Freemason conspiracy, leads to the “Coming Man” being elected president of the United States of Europe, & quickly bringing the entire world under his monarchy as Roman Emperor. After world peace & socialism, the attack on Christianity comes. It is the promise of unity of the Christians & that corrupts them, as well as the Jews, until they all rebel in the name of God. That’s a fundamental lesson, bowing before God means not bowing before any man.

There is much more of politics in this story than in the other; accordingly, also much more insistence on the psychology of honor, or winning the world over with benefactions, until everyone is a slave, by the path of hedonism. Morality somehow holds out against such success. Again, I recommend reading the story—it’s also available free online. Or listen to it as an audiobook: