PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hektor Bleriot's avatar
Hektor Bleriot
4m

Could there be any doubt that any new historical drama would, nay MUST portray the Allies, and particularly Americans as Nazis? I mean, seriously, New York City just elected a jihadi mayor for crying out loud. 25 years ago. Jihadis killed 3,000 of them flying airliners into the world trade center..

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Titus Techera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture