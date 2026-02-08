On a country road chocked with refugees, somewhere in Austria, Hermann Göring surrenders to regular American GIs, in the last days of the war in Europe. There is a touch of comedy: Captured, Göring informs the GI that he has his luggage with him.

On the back of this unlikely, yet somehow necessary encounter, Nuremberg then tells two related stories. First, American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley is brought in to interview the surviving hierarchy of the Third Reich, in part to ensure they did not commit suicide while in custody, awaiting trail & eventual punishment, but in part to gain insights that would be useful for their prosecution in the newly established international criminal court. The second story is that of Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, who championed the cause of the trial & embraced the role of chief prosecutor at Nuremberg. Jackson’s role in the film is to insist that a trial is necessary to show the world that there is a path away from war & its atrocities. Moreover, a trial would be an account of the unique horrors of the Nazi regime, unique in the history of modern Europe. The victims of the crimes demand justice, but justice must be defined by law. Jackson insists that only by showing evidence in a fair trial can the punishment that is deserved be meted out. Any civilized people, who care about law & justice, would demand as much. Moreover, only by following such a course of action can Hitler’s followers be purged of the desire for martyrdom & accept the finality of defeat. Jackson’s story will eventually intertwine with Kelley’s.

Since Nuremberg takes place after the war, the question is what kind of peace can America make. The protagonists are practitioners of arts of peace, medicine & justice, which only deal with limited evils like sickness or crime; nevertheless, they come into conflict. Kelley, as a doctor, primarily cares for the health of his patients, even though they’re Nazis. This tension is elevated when Jackson wants Kelley to provide him insights into the mind of Göring. Justice requires the humiliation of Göring in the eyes of his fellow Nazis; unless he is seen to be intellectually & morally defeated on the witness stand, any punishment meted out to him will be perceived not as an act of lawful justice but of mere violence, which any victorious power would do, Nazis included. This conflict, which involves questioning Kelley’s loyalty, allows him to develop in an unexpected way. Göring is shown to be intelligent, suave, & persuasive. A tough nut to crack. But Kelley discovers where Göring’s wife & daughter are hiding & uses clandestine communication between Göring & his family to gain his trust. Kelley is a morally ambiguous figure; he’s our protagonists because he stands in for post-modern man. Jackson is a model of an older kind of American, who may seem naïve but is dedicated to justice; shrewd enough, but outclassed by the European sophisticates, whether the criminal Reichsmarschall or Jackson’s hard-drinking British legal colleague, Sir David Maxwell Fyfe. Jackson’s mission, moreover, depends on getting the psychiatrist Kelley to work along with the prison’s commanding officer, Burton Andrus. The soft, cunning man, on the one hand, & the hard, direct man, on the other; knowledge & power. This doesn’t work. On the level of the plot, Nuremberg shows a failure—Kelley eventually oversteps his bounds & is thrown out of the trial. We do not get to solve something, which we therefore have to relive: Nuremberg shows us footage of the liberated concentration camps shown at the real trial.

The defeat of justice shows up everywhere in the movie. Example given: Howard Triest, an American GI & the main translator at the Nuremberg trials, turns out to be a German Jewish refugee to America who enlisted to go back to Germany to fight the people who murdered his family. Yet he ends up providing help & comfort to Nazi Julius Streicher before his execution, which is badly botched, shown in all its grimy & pathetic horror.

The problem of the story turns out to be this: The standard of justice required to convict Nazis as war criminals is set, in fact, by the Nazis themselves, as defendants. Instead of confidence in right, we get a strange farce, a theatrical version of a lawsuit in a court of law, in which the wicked man has all the advantages! The task isn’t to lay out the wickedness—but to somehow convinced the wicked to confess. Yet Göring refuses responsibility for the atrocities & there is no answering him. If anything, Nuremberg suggests the case against the Nazis isn’t that strong: Jackson considers using the Nazi invasion of neutral Norway as a key piece of the prosecution of the Nazi leadership—after all, that shows you a war of aggression hateful to all “peace-loving nations”— only to have it pointed out that that Nazis invaded to prevent a British invasion.

Finally, Göring takes the stand. He outsmarts Jackson; he sidesteps responsibility for the Holocaust at every turn, hiding behind the ambiguous language of official German decrees, behind euphemisms employed to conceal the horrors or obfuscate them entirely. Reality turns out to matter much less than a paper trail. Göring even claims he will beat the hangman. At the climatic moment in the cross examination, Göring is able to box Jackson into a corner, only to have Jackson’s British counterpart arise to ask a simple series of questions amounting to, does Göring still believe that he owes his loyalty to Adolf Hitler. Göring affirms as much, & he is doomed.

Nuremberg fails as art, then concludes as history: Göring commits suicide. The other Nazi leaders are hanged. On the American side, we get a brief series of epilogues for the main characters. Example given: Kelley, smoking & drinking his way to self-destruction while doing a radio program to promote his new book about the 22 prisoners with whom he worked. He insists that there was nothing special about them, that Americans in the future could follow the same path, that we are just as capable of embracing fascism as the Germans. Nuremberg strongly suggests Kelley’s self-destruction is a reaction to public disinterest in his message—he’s a victim of our injustice. Perhaps the audience is meant to think Trump is Hitler. Certainly, the major tendency of the storytelling is to indict those who fought the Nazis as Nazis: Americans refused to learn the lesson of WWII. The real enemy is not a regime in Germany, it’s something in human nature or history that has to be medically fixed. By implication, that means that the strong are always Nazis; it used to be Germans, it’s now Americans. This is the necessary consequence of the liberal idea of Progress—mankind has failed liberals, revealing itself as Nazi by lack of obedience to liberal rule.

Better instead to compare Nuremberg with the older film, Justice at Nuremberg (1961), starring Spencer Tracey & Burt Lancaster. In that case, the focus of the trial is on the smaller figures in the Reich hierarchy, but they are themselves judges & advocates, some of whom were in positions of power before the rise of the Nazi regime. Accordingly, the questions of law & justice are dealt with, with the seriousness they deserve—watch that instead of the new one. I’ll write about it next.