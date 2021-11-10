NYT on Romania: Orthodox Church is evil
A report on liberalism during the epidemic
Liberals are funny people, nobody combines arrogance & ignorance quite the way elite liberals do, & their readers approve innocently, all the while priding themselves that they are independent thinkers, no doubt busy following the science. This is often endearing, a reminder of a better time, when Americans would docilely plug their hearts into the hear…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.