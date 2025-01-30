Obit David Lynch
By way of an obituary for the last American eccentric among our amazing directors, David Lynch, I wrote two essays about his art. First, for my friends at Acton, I wrote about his most explicitly religious work, the Victorian period piece Elephant Man from 1980.
Let me start you off:
On January 16, we lost David Lynch, at age 78, just shy of his January 20 birthday. That would be January 20, 1946. Lynch was a Baby Boomer. A child of ’50s America. In other words, paradise was his birthright & the loss of paradise the theme of his artistic meditation throughout his life. He loved the decency and cheer of America, but he knew that that is not enough. His art is forever seeking for the cosmic ground of our humanity.
The best introduction to that reflection is The Elephant Man (1980), partly because it was Lynch’s only “Hollywood” film, partly because it is rare for its insistence on faith. That’s a very unusual concatenation of circumstances. Moreover, it was his first studio picture after his independently produced Eraserhead (1977) made him an artist to look out for in that small world, & so has a freshness that only early works possess.
Elephant Man was also a remarkable success. Produced by Mel Brooks (still alive, by the way, and 98), who recruited Lynch to direct & protected him from the studio, this black-&-white Victorian period piece, which owes more to expressionist painters than to Dickens, made $26 million against a $5 million budget. & then it got eight Oscar nominations, including two for Lynch, Best Director & Best Adapted Screenplay, & one for John Hurt, who played the titular character, based on the life of the very real Joseph Merrick.
Then, for my friends at AIER, I wrote on Lynch’s view of the virtues & temptations of country & city, of small town & big city America, of the mid-c. past & modern LA at the end of the 20th c., looking at Blue Velvet & Twin Peaks, Lost Highway & Mulholland Drive, his major movies of the ‘80s & ‘90s. Read it over at FUSION:
David Lynch has died at the age of 78. With his death, we have lost the most eccentric of the directors who made their name in the 1980s & 1990s, at the apex of American confidence. The present moment of confusion makes that situation almost unimaginable. But perhaps even more surprising is the post-modern, yet conservative attitude with which Lynch confronted his era. Lynch predicted & dramatized the collapse of the shared American pop culture that triumphed in the mid-20th c. America in which he was born & which he loved.
Lynch was born in Missoula, Montana, like the great Bronco, John Elway. He grew up there, like the great writer Norman MacLean, who wrote A River Runs Through It and, more topically, Young Men & Fire. It’s a beautiful, all-American place by all accounts, including Lynch’s, yet seems to confront American heroism, even manliness, with the terrible limits of humanity. Although he didn't make Westerns, this confrontation is all over Lynch’s cinema.
Lynch's work chronicles the trouble we have with putting together the story of America, whether from the point of view of justice or art, whether we look to men or women as protagonists. Lynch was always thinking about America & his celebration of normal American life was patriotic, since it was the proper backdrop for courageous action. He often came up with stories that evoke the strengths of American character, suggesting that we need to look more closely at the ordinary, not to neglect the ugly or terrible things, but because we also need to hold on to our loves. Far from offering surrealism as a fantasy, he wanted to encourage us not to remain trapped in illusions.