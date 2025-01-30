By way of an obituary for the last American eccentric among our amazing directors, David Lynch, I wrote two essays about his art. First, for my friends at Acton, I wrote about his most explicitly religious work, the Victorian period piece Elephant Man from 1980.

Let me start you off:

On January 16, we lost David Lynch, at age 78, just shy of his January 20 birthday. That would be January 20, 1946. Lynch was a Baby Boomer. A child of ’50s America. In other words, paradise was his birthright & the loss of paradise the theme of his artistic meditation throughout his life. He loved the decency and cheer of America, but he knew that that is not enough. His art is forever seeking for the cosmic ground of our humanity. The best introduction to that reflection is The Elephant Man (1980), partly because it was Lynch’s only “Hollywood” film, partly because it is rare for its insistence on faith. That’s a very unusual concatenation of circumstances. Moreover, it was his first studio picture after his independently produced Eraserhead (1977) made him an artist to look out for in that small world, & so has a freshness that only early works possess. Elephant Man was also a remarkable success. Produced by Mel Brooks (still alive, by the way, and 98), who recruited Lynch to direct & protected him from the studio, this black-&-white Victorian period piece, which owes more to expressionist painters than to Dickens, made $26 million against a $5 million budget. & then it got eight Oscar nominations, including two for Lynch, Best Director & Best Adapted Screenplay, & one for John Hurt, who played the titular character, based on the life of the very real Joseph Merrick.

Then, for my friends at AIER, I wrote on Lynch’s view of the virtues & temptations of country & city, of small town & big city America, of the mid-c. past & modern LA at the end of the 20th c., looking at Blue Velvet & Twin Peaks, Lost Highway & Mulholland Drive, his major movies of the ‘80s & ‘90s. Read it over at FUSION: