I didn’t comment on it right when it was published, but Titus’s recent post on the debate between N.S Lyons and Nathan Pinkoski is an important one.

The relevant essays, in order of their publication, are Pinkoski’s essay in First Things, “Actually Existing Postliberalism,” Lyons’s “The Post-Cold War Apotheosis of Liberal Managerialism: A Response to Nathan Pinkoski” at his substack, and our Titus Techera’s “Liberalism as Politics, Liberalism as Philosophy.”

My understanding of the key points in each is as follows.

First, to use Lyons’s summary, Pinkoski’s essay

…is essentially a detailed account of how and why the United States government decided it needed to surveil and control the bank accounts and financial transactions of the entire world in the name of fighting terrorism — and then authoritarianism… and then the hazy universal evil of “hate.” More generally, it’s the story of how Western liberalism’s former separation of public and private spheres of life was torn down, thrusting us into our current hellscape of technocratic “global governance,” in which dissidents are liable to find themselves debanked from the financial system in the name of inclusion. With this account Pinkoski fills in some important gaps in the record by identifying and documenting some of the key figures and decisions-points that led us to where we are now. In particular, he expertly reveals just how bipartisan the scheme to transform national “government” into global “governance” was...

What Pinkoski describes, then, is a basic feature of what he labels the “actually existing postliberalism” of the present regime. That’s an interesting locution in itself, because it contains an oblique—and somewhat unfair--critique of Patrick Deneen’s call, in Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future and Why Liberalism Failed for a good postliberal political philosophy, public philosophy, and political movement. But it’s important to see that Pinkoski’s essay merely lays out one aspect of the existing bad postliberal regime and “era,” that connected to the specific repudiation of the public-private separation as it applies to specific banking rules, a separation we might call a “liberal” principle. He has a larger theory of the present postliberal regime. I’m new to his writing, but Titus alerted us to a recent essay of his introducing his substack, “Lament for Nations,” which hints at his larger theory.

Nathan Pinkoski

For reasons too complicated to go into here, I only half buy-into the Trumpist “forever wars” theory of neoconservative foreign policy thought; I remain a defender of some of Bush II’s decisions regarding Iraq and the GWOT(“great war on terrorism”), however appalled I am by most of his more recent statements and positions, and despite however many foreign policy neoconservative figures amazingly managed, circa 2017-present, to live up to the most caricatured parts of the Trumpist presentation of their position circa 2016. So there is something too neat for me in equating a number of fairly-technical decisions Bush and others made about how to use finance rules during the GWOT, with Pinkoski’s “actually existing” postliberal & postnational debanking regime of today. I can’t see Bush as a conscious postliberal.

Moreover, I don’t see it as being that difficult to go back and limit the applications of some of those GWOT decisions in the area of finance and geopolitics.

And I agree when Lyons criticizes Pinkoski for concentrating his analysis too much on one area:

…In prudently limiting his scope to merely the realms of finance, monetary policy, and foreign affairs, Pinkoski has perhaps not been quite bold enough. Without a fuller picture of the leviathan that menaces us, we risk mistaking but one part of the beast for the whole, mere consequences for causes. In fact, let me posit that searching for the source of our era’s public-private collapse among the shadowy decisions of bankers and national security spooks — as noteworthy and telling as these decisions are — is to risk potentially getting causality backwards and understating larger forces at work.

Lyons stresses less than he should that the limited scope of Pinkoski’s essay works alongside a larger theory of our present regime, but then again, Pinkoski himself didn’t make that as clear as he should have.

Any-hoo, this brings us to Lyons’s key disagreement, that the bugbear here should not be a liberalism-chucking “actually existing postliberalism,” but managerialism, the China-aping managerialism that Lyons’s most famous essays have detailed. That also means that the present regime should not be understood as postliberal, but as uber-liberal, as “liberalism’s apogee.”

…Did liberalism ever really stand in opposition to this crusade for total liberation? I honestly can’t see a time that it ever did; in fact, it seems to have always served as precisely the universal acid employed to do the job. Dissolving traditional bonds and limits has always been the heart of the liberal project. Thus I’m not sure we can say that liberalism ever held back the invasion of the public into the private; the progressive collapse of that distinction was actually its inevitable outcome.

Quoting only slightly earlier from his essay, he also says,

…one key difference in perspective between Pinkoski and myself…[is]…the question of whether or not this managerial regime should be described as “liberal.” Pinkoski calls our actually existing regime “postliberal” on the view that “the cornerstone commitment of liberalism is to a meaningful distinction between society and the state.” But from my perspective that isn’t really a particularly liberal commitment at all; rather, liberalism has always been first and foremost about “liberation”… …The managerial ideal is the perfect frictionless mass of totally liberated (that is, totally deracinated and atomized) individuals, totally contained within the loving arms of the singular unity of the managerial state. To achieve its utopia of perfect liberty and equality, liberalism requires perfect control.

So in sum, Lyons criticizes Pinkoski a.) lightly for a too-limited scope and not-enough pointing beyond its limits, b.) directly for not seeing that managerialism is the true culprit, and that its imperatives essentially took over liberalism, or revealed liberalism’s deepest logic. Pinkoski is thus foolish to put any faith Liberalism. Lyons’ critique implies this even though he knows that Pinkoski says (see the “Laments” essay) that:

Unlike a civilizational exhortation, which rallies us to preserve and defend what is good, a civilizational lament [i.e., what Pinkoski is writing here] explores the extent to which we dwell in a world that has repudiated what is good. Of course, good things persist, and we certainly should focus on protecting those things. But there’s a superficial pragmatism in the insistence that all of our energies should focus on protecting the remaining scraps of our civilization and letting go of what has been lost. If we are to live in hope, I increasingly think we have a serious responsibility to reveal and ridicule the ignoble delusions that have led us to this point.

Quite a few of those delusions were those of Liberalism. So Lyons is essentially saying that Pinkoski is not radical enough in the mocking and and the rejection of the Liberalism of yesteryear. He needs to get more seriously Postliberal.

N.S. Lyons

And that’s where Titus comes in hotly in defense of Pinkoski:

I feel he [Lyons] has nothing but contempt for the “liberationism” of liberalism, since it ushers in the end of mankind, the end of anything noble or worthy, the coming of the realm of machines & beasts.

Immediately after this, Titus implies, I think, that Lyons’ stance is not connected to any vision of hope, whereas Pinkoski at least provides some way forward:

Well, allow me to question Lyons in a friendly, if questionable way: Why are you not scared, N.S.? Why does not the transformation of life into manageable substitutes for humanity terrify you, as a kind of global fate, maybe a cosmic fate? What secrets are you holding back from us, what secret strength establishes your security against this onslaught?

Apparently, the visions for the future which Lyons sketches in essays like “The Right’s Future Must Be Parallel, and Counterrevolutionary,” are not terribly convincing to Titus. (And I confess I was taken aback in that essay by Lyons appearing to recommend, in addition to recommending the good Hungarian/Orbanian model, that of the BJP in India—I confess I need to know much more about the present BJP way before I would judge, but my limited past readings in Indian politics and society—heavily shaped by V.S. Naipaul—do not lead me to expect any but the most mixed-bag of judgments.) I would add that they are especially unconvincing if they are understood to require a rejection of all liberal features.

Now I admit, the rest of Titus’s essay is a difficult one, involving, as the title indicates, a difference between liberal politics and liberal philosophy. Not yet having talked to Titus about it, I confess I am uncertain where its argument ultimately takes us, though I can see it involves a claim that what Lyons is arguing about Managerialism, and/or about Liberalism under its doomed subjection to Managerialism, might be better explained by Kojève’s articulation of the “universal homogenous state.”

However, the key thing to focus on is that Titus is saying, alongside Pinkoski, that there is genuine cause to lament and resist the passing of various aspects of Liberalism, particularly the society-state distinction as it is presently being violated by various “private-public partnerships.”

And I would go quite a bit further. For the present Disaster, whose most significant aspects I continue to locate amid the Covid/Vax Disaster, has underlined just how precious the “liberalism” of the regime liberal democracy really is.

Think about it—what do we politically most want circa 2024?

We want a decisive reversal of the advance of the censorship-complex.

We want an attack on the administrative state, one that in significant part dismantles its present structure and size.

We want a mass repudiation of, and mass repentance from, the apostasy against natural rights (aka Liberal rights) embodied in a score of Covid-policy blunders, but most especially in the abomination that was vaccine mandates.

We want a return to the Liberal principles of Open Journalism and publicité. My anti-suppressionist writings in particular stress how this must involve public repentances on the part not simply of typical progressivist and managerial leaders, but also of most all conservative leaders.

We want to firmly yet calmly remind elites that deeper than the American commitment to the letter of the Constitution is that to the principles of the Declaration, subject of a brand-new book by Paul Seaton, and that these principles include a bottom-line right to revolution against the gradual imposition of despotism.

Now I was very open to the idea of seeking out “beyond-liberalism” political wisdom in 2020. Anyone sane is ever open to that. But that year in particular found me often studying the great Wilson Carey McWilliams, a little Wendell Berry and Patrick Deneen also, various writers on the ancient polis, and others on the early American township. In fact, my first writings in the Lockdown era, though they were never published, often featured a worry that resistance to the lockdowns and other egregious Covid measures would be primarily shaped by libertarian thinkers, and took pains to argue that the measures were not merely anti-Liberal and anti-constitutional-rights, but that, and more importantly, they were also anti-democracy. Though, as it turned out, the key libertarian players betrayed their creed, as Jeffrey Tucker has documented.

That is, again and again, the 20s have underlined the need to firmly stand for the more rights-studded and Liberal part of the American Political Tradition, and even when one is aware of some of its shortcomings.

Addendum: My (Very Lawlerian) 2019 Take on Deenen

The truth is though, even before 2020 I knew there was something wrong in the possibility implied by a thinker like Patrick Deneen that we could, and in some a positive way, move beyond Liberalism. I was all about learning from the likes of Deneen to reject certain dogmas of liberal political philosophy, but I could never see that any winning Deneenian politics (aka a “Porcher” politics) would wind up being decisively postliberal. I kept finding these moments in Deneen’s writings, and more importantly in McWilliams’s, where it was evident that whatever new and Liberalism-critical political creed was turned to, they would insist on it preserving many key liberal rights and governmental features, though they might stop calling them liberal. So I just could never see them as full opponents of Liberalism. And that was a good thing in my book.

The following, which is a fragment from something I was writing around 2019, illustrates this:

There is one set of scholarly experts who are often quite sensitive to the difference between modern and ancient democracy, namely, those who have been strongly influenced by the political philosopher Leo Strauss. My own account of democracy places an emphasis on one Strauss-influenced pattern of interpretation, a reading of Plato and Aristotle that regards their work as uncovering perennial truths about politics and human nature, which of course includes truths about democracy; it downplays another, a reading of Machiavelli, Hobbes, and Locke that regards their work as enacting a break so fundamental that many or most of the keys to understanding political society in our time are to be found in their theoretical/rhetorical moves. The best scholars in the tradition of Strauss find ways to benefit from both tendencies and to keep them in proper balance, but my sense is that it is better to run the danger of overemphasizing how classical thought can explain many contemporary dynamics, than to lose sight of that. After all, Strauss famously stood against Machiavelli, Marx, and Kojève, and with Xenophon, Plato, and Aristotle, in insisting upon the perennial authority of the classical conception of tyranny.

Moreover, if the modern break’s significance is overdrawn, we can become confused by false choices. The framing and title, far more than the actual content, of the 2018 work by the Strauss-influenced political theorist Patrick Deneen, Why Liberalism Failed, is to my mind an example of the kind of errors that an overemphasis upon the modern break encourages. The title too-strongly suggests that we may locate the source of our contemporary democracies’ evident problems in modern liberal theory. Deneen admits that many features of liberalism should be retained as we attempt to move forward from its biggest failures, but let’s stay focused on his title. My judgment is that whatever dire-for-our-republican-future trends are upon us, they unlikely to mainly be consequences of liberal theory and its supposed intellectual failure. That is, in thinking about our current situation, it makes just as much sense to insist on the importance of the factors Plato and Tocqueville both noticed, factors in play with every kind of democratic republicanism ancient and modern, as to insist on the importance of the premises and tendencies of liberal political philosophy. Thus, a better title for Deneen’s book would have been Why Liberalism Failed to Get Us Past Democracy’s Perennial Problems. Further, since I agree with Peter Augustine Lawler’s take on America, my position is that old John Locke, and thus “Liberalism” generally, got some things right. Lawler and I agree with Deneen (and his teacher McWilliams) that Lockean political philosophy has serious shortcomings, but unlike Deneen, we think that all modern democrats still need the natural rights pull of Locke and America’s Declaration of Independence to compensate for certain shortcomings we discern in ancient political philosophy. Readers of Deneen should notice that he regards some good practices which are often described as being part of the liberal package as actually stemming from classical and Christian inheritances, and thus, not ones to be abandoned by those he convinces to “oppose Liberalism,” but Lawler and I do not simply defend liberal democracy for its pre-liberal inheritances, but for certain of liberalism’s own insights. Less willing than Deneen is to deflate American patriotism, we regard America’s founding as imperfect, and yet, as likely the greatest ever. We admit that the liberal aspects of the founding subject America to greater problems over time, as liberalism becomes both less willing to compromise with pre-liberal inheritances and more susceptible to self-perversion; but we notice that America is productive of enough open-mindedness and enough desire to preserve perennial human goods that it could prove to be the liberal democracy least prone to suicide, and most likely to find ways to mitigate the excesses of liberalism and work around its failures. Thus, if democracy is going to be saved in modern times, there is reason to think the ideas and tools for doing so will be discovered by Americans, or at least, by others who reflect upon its experience.

So, there’s something new, and something not quite so new, for y’all to chew on as you reflect on what the term “postliberalism” might mean in our time, either positively or negatively. I do hope I’ve been fair enough in my attempts to quickly convey the positions and disagreements of Pinoski and Lyons—as Titus says, both of their essays are well-worth reading.

However, you can probably tell that, despite my benefitting from these essays, I suspect that these kinds of framings of our key issues, ones in terms of liberalism alone, or in terms of postliberalism, are bound to lead to confusions. For one thing, as my discussion of Pierre Manent and James Allan on “democratic say” once showed, doing so neglects our needed thinking about what’s democratic in liberal democracy, and how the liberal and the democratic typically mix. For another, that little prefix “post” sure can bring in a host of confusions! (Take just one example—consider all that Deneen would have to explain in order to show a reader new to the discussion why the snappy title of Pinoski’s piece, even though its content is not about him, is unfair to his position!) But simple me, despite all that the 20s has taught me about the hidden sicknesses of America and its sister societies during the 1980s, 90s, and 00s, I remain a defender of America’s compound regime, and an insister that one the better names for it remains that of “liberal democracy.”