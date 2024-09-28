Oliver Traldi, an academic friend, has joined me again for the podcast, this time to talk about movies & society rather than something more intellectual & political conversations, like other conversations I’ll post soon. We started our conversation on Whit Stillman’s lovers, the humorous characters trying to acquire beauty or happiness, from Oliver’s new essay for the AIER publication FUSION, edited by another friend, Sam Goldman, also a Stillman fan (we should have an online club). Oliver goes through all the movies in his essay, so it’s either a walk down memory lane or a viewing guide, depending on how many of these five films you’ve already seen. Either way, it’s a delight.

The essays is also a spur to thought—at least in my case, I thought about two themes in Stillman’s movies that are important enough in themselves & handled deftly enough in his movies to be worth the attention of any intelligent man, including those who don’t like fiction, because they can’t ever forget that the events & characters aren’t real. The first theme is the problem of speech, for example the difficulty of figuring out whether you want truth or agreement in any conversation, or the ambiguity of the meaning of friendship—these stories always involve groups of friends, who are primarily youngsters, no longer (if ever) under parental authority, but not yet productive members of society. Oliver is especially sensitive to the subtle arrangements, the acts of getting their story straight that are so necessary to trust & affection among friends & lovers. He also displays quite a bit of research prowess in finding out the details & references Stillman works into his more important set pieces & soliloquies, thus giving satisfaction to the scholars who dominate among Stillman fans, to the detriment of his popularit. The second theme is the problem of beauty, its power over our hearts, which connects art to love. We talked about all these things, beginning from Love & Friendship, Stillman’s Austen adaptation.

But we also then turned to a related difficulty—why did the rom com die? What happened to romance in society, not only in Hollywood? Why does not wit count much, although it did before, & why are not bold romantic gestures arresting to the public, although they used to be? I’m not myself a fan of glamour, but that, too, played an enormous role in society even more recently, for example in the 90s. It seems unintelligible now.

Oliver talks about his teaching 21st c. American youth about love in Homer & Sappho’s poetry, how distant the concern seems from young people, but also how common it is in our society to think of winning & losing the war of love, recently domesticated as the sexual marketplace.

This is our final subject—what it means to be picked, dating on social media, the app competition.