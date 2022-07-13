OVER at the Public Discourse, R. J. Snell has written an outstanding article applying the concept of “stupidity” to our post-COVID life. There has been plenty of stupidity to go around these days of course- some harmless, some harmful. Not all stupidity is bad in a moral sense, either.
Snell riffs on an essay by a 1930s Austrian philosopher named Robert…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.