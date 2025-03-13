No analysis from me this time, let’s just jump right in with Douglas Murray on the evil of the Reform Party under Nigel Farage’s grip:

From there, to Sargon of Akkad, who illustrates why this is the beginning of the end of Farage’s career:

And allow me to add this, an address by Anne-Marie Waters on Islam:

Kudos to the Oxford Union for allowing, unlike nearly every British institution, Waters to speak. Waters was the leader of the briefly-existing and much-slandered For Britain party, and she has a history with Farage, though I’m not the one to tell you about it, as I’m an outsider regarding British right-wing politics and its intricacies. Suffice it to say that her type of leader is the kind Farage excluded from any sort of coalition-building. She’s also one of the reasons Morrissey remains persona non-grata within the rock world, with cabals and plots keeping his newer recordings from release.

And laments for Britain, betrayed by its leaders.