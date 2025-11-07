I heard Shyam Sankar speak at NatCon. So I was looking forward to hear him talk to Douthat. I recommend you listen to him—he’s talking about helping restore the American people’s trust in gov’t by helping the gov’t do what the people voted for, from deportations to having a competent military, indeed, one prepared to deter war with China. He’s got the right ambitions, he’s got a great deal of experience. & he’s just joined the Army Reserves.

Me, I’m a big believer in Palantir. I write for their journal, The Republic, & all around I encourage my friends who work there or others to go work there. I broadly encourage everyone to demand & work to get more competence. In the process, to learn about key people who run the major enterprises trying to give strength to America. Make up your own opinions—there aren’t many of these people, they tend to be serious men. But they need support as well as accountability. We all need to learn that in politics you live or die by your reputation, that is, by trust based on achievement.