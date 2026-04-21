Palantir published a manifesto on X the other day—a number of strong statements from The Technological Republic, by Alex Karp (CEO) & Nicholas Zamiska. The post has 31M views a day later. It’s also widely hated by liberals & lefties, because although it starts with tech & moves on to politics, it ends up defending religious freedom & freedom of speech.

Today, Acton published my review of this tract for the times that seems to have become the most provocative set of ideas now available to young men. Here’s the core issue:

Readers of PoMoCon know I’ve written at length about this book last year—I believe we’re witnessing an amazing change & I’d like to make sense of it.