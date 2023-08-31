So I just recorded a podcast on Paolo Sorrentino's Il Divo (The Divinity), about Giulio Andreotti (hence the pun Divo Giulio, the apotheosized Caesar). Andreotti was the major politician of post-WWII Italy, before Berlusconi: With him a republic fell... Podcast soon—music from the soundtrack for now.

