Here’s an article that, I think, is on the right track (and a bonus—there is a Titus sighting!). But it it maybe does not quite clinch the argument. I think there’s a good case in here, but it doesn’t quite manifest. It needs to show what is not “in-person” about on-line education, and why that not being “in-person” is educationally inferior. I think th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.