Prof. Patrick Deneen of Notre Dame has to be one of a handful of famous scholars of political science. His tract for the times, Why Liberalism Failed, was very successful & ended up on any number of reading lists, since many people by 2018 had become aware of an ongoing crisis of legitimacy in liberal democracies—this has generalized, perhaps become bor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.