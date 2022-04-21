The other day, I played a part, as audience, to this wonderful online meeting organized by Prof. Harvey Mansfield & his wife Anna. A number of Straussian scholars spoke lovingly, occasionally quite humorously, about Paul Cantor, who was indeed oftentimes funny, & very accomplished—they remembered him for his way of life more than his work; he was a good…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.