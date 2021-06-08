America’s preeminent Shakespeare scholar, Paul Cantor, has another conversation with Bill Kristol, this time on comedy. He is guided by Leo Strauss’s remarks about philosophy’s resemblance to comedy rather than tragedy, which points in two directions that seem opposite. On the one hand, comedy is not interested in beauty, nobility, or grandeur—it seems …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.