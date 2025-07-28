Friend of PoMoCon Paul Seaton has a new discussion of Pierre Manent’s study of Blaise Pascal, over at the Joy & Hope Podcast. Paul is the premier English-language translator of Manent, the most important (extant) French thinker, & one of the rare interpreters of Manent who has the patience & erudition to deal with a series of works that goes back almost five decades… Listen to the conversation & read the book! I’ll be posting my review of it later on—Paul has recently translated it into English.

Also, Paul recently has published a very good discussion of American scholarship of Pierre Manent, which is increasing. Paul himself is working on a major treatment of Manent’s development as the man to face the political suicide of Europe.