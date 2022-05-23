Peter Lawler Memorial Podcast Series
This is the fifth anniversary of the death of Peter Lawler, the man who made PoMoCon what it is, whose friendship has brought us together. I’ve done a series of podcasts in his memory, eleven in all, with the members of PoMoCon, his friends & colleagues, & intellectual interlocutors, in order to remember his teaching. We talked about his work as a teach…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.