To think about libertarianism in our time, one must first understand that the "Libertarian Moment," something much-talked-about from 2000-2015, is clearly over, fading fast after the initial events of the ongoing Disasters, i.e., the Covid/Vax Disaster of the last 3 years, and the "Woke" Disaster of 2015-ish-to-the-present. I went even further in my la…