I wrote the other day about hearing the Hungarian PM Viktor Orban’s address at the MCC Feszt in Esztergom.

Well, just before that happened, Peter Thiel spoke. The juxtaposition is serendipitous, but there’s a connection between the two speeches: Orban is afraid of WW3, Thiel is afraid of Armageddon.—Or rather of fear itself, the fear of Armageddon bringing on the Antichrist: If elites scream long enough about global warming burning down life on earth, then the next generation will embrace tyranny, the Universal Homogeneous State, to prevent it. These fears are the properly political & spiritual or theological aspects of NatCon politics, very uneasily going together—politicians & thinkers guess that sharing enemies might mean also a shared character, but they are not quite able to live up to that. Thiel wants techno-accelerationism, but it doesn’t seem that he’s willing to fund the needed work to restore the noble reputation of the acquisition of knowledge. He has a remarkable grasp of the madness of elites, but also an unusual ability to spot political talent when it comes with risk—he was a very early backer of Trump, Vance, & NatCon. Who has a better record in the 21st c.? Yet on the basis of his astonishing successes, he sounds more worried than ever.

Orban, on his side, wants to provide a future for his nation, surviving the period of the death cult of liberalism (legislated euthanasia, &c.), but he doesn’t seem interested in promoting the kind of economic development that would keep his men busy & their families prosperous. He has expanded Hungarian commerce into & invited investments from Asia, from Turkey to China, which is ambitious—he would, however, need to find a model for major development that would save the economy from the catastrophe of COVID & the Ukraine war.

Thiel started his speech quoting Daniel 12:4 on the character of the end times, in which we may be living: “Many shall run to & fro, & knowledge will be increased.” Toward the end of his speech, he completed the quote: “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, & seal the book, even to the time of the end.” These are the three themes of Thiel’s thought going back 20 years: Exposing secrets, globalization, & knowledge. Thiel seems to be working out a claim that technological development, the accumulation of knowledge, is the working out of history. He says Daniel is the origin of history—for the first time, the claim is made concerning the end times & the series of unique, unrepeatable events that gets us there, which are not easily interpretable or perhaps not at all interpretable until we arrive at those times. Classifications of human phenomena—Thiel spoke contemptuously of Thucydides & his modern heir, Nietzsche—are meaningless, because they assume events are repeatable. That’s not knowledge, but merely a claim to wisdom that the Gospel, from one side, & Bacon’s new science, from another, have exploded; there’s hindsight, but no foresight on the Greek basis—the Bible, instead, offers that. Relatedly, Thiel has been talking more recently about the problem of dual use of technology, civil & military: We are revealed to ourselves when we think about the ambiguous meaning of words like power or, for that matter, drugs, & a terrible fear comes from that revelation, because we are tempted to abandon responsibility. Nuclear technology & nuclear bombs go together—the 20th c. solution was “non-proliferation,” that is, an abandonment of progress. But has there not also occurred a parallel abandonment of Biblical teaching? It’s worth consider this thought, that the interpretation of the Bible & the accumulation of technology are not different processes. They are both cumulative—they transform the world in such a way that there is no return—they’re the kind of news you can’t ignore, the kind of news that makes you new. But, of course, technology has become global in a way Christianity hasn’t. Of course, one would still like to ask Thiel, what is a number?

Another interesting claim Thiel made which gets at the difficulty of having something we could call “rightwing thinkers” is that religious fundamentalists & liberal atheists “disagree on the secondary & relatively minor question of God’s existence, but agree on the fundamental issue, blaming all mankind’s violence on God.” There seems to be a great difficulty to “unite the right” or create a “technological right,” because most people opposed in principle to totalitarianism are nevertheless cautious rather than bold, daring, exalted. The political problem of fundamentalism is that these people don’t want to work. They’re not going to support the political efforts needed for defense—state, military, education, all need restructuring & retooling. Nor are ordinary people going to support scientific projects. They would prefer to escape the kind of suffering that comes from war or tyranny, but not by work—they believe God wouldn’t allow it. The consequence is, many good Christians become victims of both war & tyranny. On the other hand, the political problem of atheism is that that very defensive position makes lefties go mad, makes them believe that only by beating faith out of people can a new atheist society be constructed. Laughing God to death was tried, it was typical of the 18th c., for example, but it failed; so killing the God-fearers was tried next. One is horrified to see what a match the two parties can be, as murderer & victim. In attempting to prevent the rise of Antichrist, Thiel is trying to get the religious people to defend themselves.

I don’t offer Thiel advice, but it occurred to me that there is a defect in one of his slogans. He likes to say, man reached the moon on July 20, 1969, but then on August 15, Woodstock happened—in the event, the hippies won. Man cannot reach the moon anymore. But Thiel would be better off saying, there were two Americas, one of which involved the moon landing & the other the slaughter of innocents that is Roe v. Wade. The problem of life comes up—more & more of the people who are for Obamacare or the British National Health Service or anything else like it are also for euthanasia. At the limit, health for everyone turns into mass murder Wednesdays. Why is that?

If we want to understand ourselves as involved in rightwing politics, pursuing peaceful prosperity, then we have to reckon with Thiel’s claim that we have lost “Progress.” We’re no longer building or learning as we might &, perhaps, must. So what would the sources or peace or prosperity be then? A nation of kids with supercomputer iPhones has far too many illiterates who can’t do math. Yet we must start from the decadent situation in which we find ourselves, so that to restart the quest for technological supremacy, we’d have to think deeply about Thiel himself, his willingness to make this argument for faith & Progress over two decades, if not more. Why is he so passionate about this? Why does he suffer, in other words? Is this a Christian life, that he loves America or mankind more than himself? Is he alone in his quest, although he’s surrounded by his techno-lord friends, on one side, & has at least good relations with major conservative organizations & thinkers, on the other?