Here’s a quote from Thiel’s recent interview with The Free Press (again, remarkable that they publish such interviews, but pretty much no one else will):

The rupture of the generational compact isn’t limited to student debt, either. I think you can reduce 80 percent of culture wars to questions of economics—like a libertarian or a Marxist would—& then you can reduce maybe 80 percent of economic questions to questions of real estate.

So about two thirds of the problem we’re dealing with is real estate? This fits with something Thiel noticed about the problem with modern philosophy, say, Locke’s rhetoric in the famous chapter on property in the 2nd Treatise of Gov’t, in which eventually he says nature provides “the almost worthless material” out of which man labors to make wealth. The political economy derived from Locke overstates things in dangerous ways.

Oil is enormously valuable; it wouldn’t be quite as valuable without labor, i.e. tech, but, with it, it’s more valuable than the tech involved. So the countries following the rationalism of political economy are involved in refinement & accordingly prosper both compared to their own past achievements &, nowadays, to the resource-exporting countries, but still, costs aren’t going down, & enormous wealth, as well as world energy, depends on countries with no interest in that rationalism… That’s one strange aspect of wealth in the modern world. Another is the worth of gold. One could say that is nothing but a kind of irrationality; one cannot say the same about oil, which is useful, though ugly. The Lockean argument is still strong—the economy built on burning oil is more valuable than the oil, perhaps even thousands of times more valuable.

So how about real estate? Is the worth of real estate not derived from use—is not the broad agreement about desirability, the aggregate demand largely reasonable? We can’t seem to make more of the most desirable geography. We can’t avoid competition for land. It’s a much greater threat to freedom than paying savages for oil, for example. But is not the market value of real estate some kind of problem for economics—it’s partly oil-like, but partly gold-like, partly a matter of reasonable comfort, but partly a quest for paradise? So the redoubtable Lockean argument seems to have these two weaknesses: Recalcitrance to utilitarian reason seems to be unconquerable, not least because it’s subsidized by the very political economy it opposes; & agreement on what’s desirable only makes the competition for acquisition continue, since reasonable demands can nevertheless not be reasonably satisfied. Maybe dissatisfaction of both kinds is in fact a necessary engine of the political economy, but it’s at all times a dangerous thing to play with, as Thiel says.

But Thiel isn’t particularly worried about the real estate problem posed by paradise. He’s worried about the problem posed by labor. People have to be around each other, it seems, to keep the engine going—concentration of people in NYC or Silicon Valley is needed for the Lockean project to work, yet the results of that concentration constantly lead to crisis. People are just much harder to move around than tech. One could read Ed Banfield’s The Unheavenly City to think about the history of the engine of wealth of America. & one might as well read: There don’t seem to be solutions to the political problem posed by the city in our near future, &, moreover, these problems have become worrisome since the 1960s. Maybe not enough time has passed, since Boomers are still around; but will generational change solve the “generational compact” problem? What if old people die too late for young people to inherit something useful? What if our way of life isn’t built to deal with the remarkable longevity our parents enjoy? After all, the accumulated wealth of the dying people, much of which is real estate, might be liquidated to pay for healthcare; the “death with dignity” industries might redistribute capital away from family altogether. These rather ugly thoughts must be in the back of very many people’s heads; I promise you, especially wealthy & industrious people think this way. Thiel remarks that revolution, nevertheless, seems very unlikely—there aren’t enough young men to commit to revolution. Could old people be doing it instead? To what extent has “the working class” become a reactionary rather than a revolutionary force, in either of the senses Thiel mentions, the one Marxist, the other technological?

In light of these worries, we can take a new look at our politics. The old “party of business,” the GOP, obviously has no capacity to run cities—it’s not involved, accordingly, in the problems of technological revolution, it cannot deliver economic growth; it’s not even clear Republicans have much interest in it these days. Republicans used to be the party attempting to preserve some of the wealth of respectable people, partly by shielding them from taxation, partly by offering them investment vehicles through various policies. That Republican Party, however, committed suicide in 2008. Hard to say what business we’re in now—some talk of reindustrialization, but how much of that are we really doing? Others talk of tariffs, improving the American position compared to that of allies, in short, exploitative empire. Looking across the aisle, is it not at least as shocking that the Democratic Party, which became the new “party of business” by taking over the collegiate class & hence the economic elite, seems to be anti-capitalist, although it’s responsible for the new gynaikocracy, which involves the “middle managers?” But this newly feminine capitalism can’t produce economic growth, it can only import millions of illegal or semi-legal workers to fake it! So this is the party conflict now, viewed from the perspective opened by the economic problems. It would be useful to think about economic growth again, if one wants to win elections—young people need jobs.

Finally, if real estate is some two thirds of the problem breaking hearts in America, any guesses as to what the other third of the problem Thiel has in mind is, most of which is not economics?