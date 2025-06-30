PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Eric Scott's avatar
Carl Eric Scott
8h

Prospero (in the Tempest) forgives his enemies. Were I one of the academics who served the highest things at Tulsa, especially in its latest configuration which itself involved a lot of forgiving of past sins, I would find it very hard to forgive those responsible for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture